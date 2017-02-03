Residents' concerns over Nazi graffiti in Bundaberg

BUNDABERG residents have expressed concern after graffiti showing swastikas has been seen around town.

The NewsMail has been contacted by some concerned members of the public noticing it in various locations around town, while others have taken to local social media.

One of the most prominent instances occurred at the intersection of Walker and Takalvan Sts, where vandals spray painted the words "white power" and two swastikas.

Resident Gayle McDonald said it was shocking to see the words and symbols painted onto the roadway.

"I was just really disappointed to see for one, graffiti already marring the new merge wall and two, it was a bit of a shock factor," she said.

"I remember saying out loud that it was pathetic.

My four youngest kids were in the car and they were unimpressed with how full-on the message was."

Ms McDonald said the graffiti spread the wrong message.

"They (children) were saying to call the police about it, but instead I told them we needed to call the council and let them know as it really wouldn't be nice for others to see either.

"It's an asinine and archaic message that just makes the 'artist' look stupid."

Vandals have also sprayed the words "new skid pad" on a section of new concrete behind Spotlight.

According to Bundaberg Regional Council, graffiti is one of the most visible of all crime and disorder problems that may occur in a community.

"It hurts schools and neighbourhoods both visually and economically, it decreases people's feeling of safety, it drains tax dollars, and sends the signal that nobody cares," according to the council.

If caught, those committing graffiti offences can be charged with wilful damage and can face up to five years in prison.

It is also an offence, according to Queensland law, to possess an aerosol spray, marker or other instrument which is being used for graffiti, may be or is suspected of being used for graffiti.

The possession of sprays or other instruments can carry a $2438 fine or one year in prison.