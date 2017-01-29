32°
News

Research team finds four shipwrecks after leaving Bundy

Jay Fielding | 29th Jan 2017 5:51 PM
DEEPSEA DISCOVERY: The expedition found the remains of four ships that were wrecked on the Kenn Reefs in the 1800s.
DEEPSEA DISCOVERY: The expedition found the remains of four ships that were wrecked on the Kenn Reefs in the 1800s. JULIA SUMERLING

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOUR 19th century shipwrecks have been discovered by a crew aboard a luxury super yacht after it departed Bundaberg.

The wrecks were found 500km off the Queensland coast in the Kenn Reefs.

A team of eight aboard the Silentworld left Bundy on January 19 to head to the site, where many ships were wrecked in the mid-1800s.

In particular, they had been looking for the brig Bona Vista, lost in 1828, and the barque Jenny Lind, lost in 1850.

Part of the not-for-profit Silentworld Foundation, the yacht and its crew are responsible for research endeavours to uncover and preserve Australia's rich maritime history, specifically of vessels from the 1800s.

While diving in water depths ranging from 1m-10m, the team found more than a dozen iron anchors, copper-alloy fasteners and hardware and at least six cannons.

HISTORIC FIND: Among the booty that was found were cannon balls.
HISTORIC FIND: Among the booty that was found were cannon balls. JULIA SUMERLING

RELATED: Inside the yacht that costs $160,000 a week to rent

No wooden hulls were found, most likely having been destroyed by the passage of time.

The expedition was a collaboration between Silentworld and the Australian National Maritime Museum.

ANMM maritime archaeology curator James Hunter said the next, and more difficult step, would be identifying the wrecks.

"This will take months of careful examination of the archaeological discoveries against historical records, including ship's logs and accounts of shipwrecks in newspapers from the period,” Dr Hunter said.

"It's an amazing feeling to look down through the water at an anchor and know that we're likely the first people in over 150 years to set eyes on these ships...albeit what remains of them.”

DISCOVERY: The expedition was a joint venture between the Silentworld Foundation and the Australian National Maritime Museum.
DISCOVERY: The expedition was a joint venture between the Silentworld Foundation and the Australian National Maritime Museum. JULIA SUMERLING

Vessel master Michael Gooding spoke to the NewsMail yesterday.

"For everyone on board, it was a fantastic and brilliant result,” he said.

Mr Gooding said the wrecks could become Designated Historic Shipwrecks, protected by law.

In keeping with the foundation's mission, nothing from the wrecks will be salvaged, and instead the information collected from the wrecks will be used in a campaign to raise awareness of Australia's maritime history.

ARTEFACT: One of the iron anchors.
ARTEFACT: One of the iron anchors. JULIA SUMERLING

The majority of wrecks along Kenn Reefs are 19th century trading vessels on their way north to places like India and Indonesia.

Kenn Reefs is part of the underwater geological feature called the Kenn Plateau and covers about 42sqkm.

It's not the first time the Silentworld team has struck gold in its mission.

In January 2009 the team found and identified the colonial government schooner Mermaid wrecked in 1829, 20km south of Cairns, and in 2012 found the Royal Charlotte, wrecked on Frederick Reef in 1825.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

SILENTWORLD

  • The 40m luxury vessel was built in Spain in 2006.
  • The yacht can take up to 12 people and eight crew.
  • It costs $160,000 to rent it privately for a week.
  • Features include a full-size jacuzzi, sun deck with teak lounges, cherry wood floors in the main salon and upper deck, marble floors in the bathrooms, a VIP cabin on the upper deck, two seabobs, ski tubes, wakeboards, paddleboards, kayaks, snorkelling and scuba equipment and fishing gear.
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  19th century bundaberg bundaberg port marina shipwreck silentworld silentworld foundation

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Bundaberg mourns inspirational Hope

Bundaberg mourns inspirational Hope

THERE'S been an outpouring of grief for Bundy mum, wife and business owner Hope Butcher.

Cause of woman's burnt nose is mystery

OUCH: Paramedics were called to the 27-year-old's home on Saturday.

Woman suffers superficial burns to nose and cheek

Research team finds four shipwrecks after leaving Bundy

DEEPSEA DISCOVERY: The expedition found the remains of four ships that were wrecked on the Kenn Reefs in the 1800s.

Wrecks found 500km off Queensland coast

Seven people including children injured in crash

COLLISION: The silver Mazda sedan and white Toyota SUV collided on Childers Rd about 1.45pm.

Seven people in Branyan car crash

Local Partners

OPINION: It's time to stand up for the older people in our community

WE NEED more beds available for our aged, not less.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

Five things to do in Bundy today

There is a whole heap of fun to be had at junior table tennis.

Get up and get out there with this list of activities

BEACH REPORT: Great weekend coming our way

RELAXING DAY: Greg and Charlene Naumann sit at Elliott Heads Beach.

Life's a beach with Craig Holden

What's on in Bundy this weekend

THE WAVES: Matthew Barker.

Get your toes tapping along to these bands playing in town

Oscar nominee Emmanuelle Riva dead at 89

Oscar nominee Emmanuelle Riva dead at 89

EMMANUELLE Riva has died at the age of 89 after a long battle with cancer.

Black Sabbath's Geoff Nicholls dead at 68

The Facebook post Tony Iommi wrote in tribute to his former bandmate Geoff Nicholls, who died on January 28 of lung cancer.

Guitarist was fighting lung cancer

Steve Price's biggest fear about going on I’m A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant Steve Price.

SHOCK jock's appearance may be the show’s worst kept secret.

Travis Collins, Sara Storer winners at Golden Guitar Awards

Sara Storer poses for a photograph after receiving the Golden Guitar Awards for Female Artist of the Year and Bush Ballad of the Year during the 45th Tamworth Country Music Festival, in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The Golden Guitar Awards celebrate the best in Australian country music.

Tamworth lit up again for the Golden Guitar Awards

What's on the small screen this week

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

THE summer dry spell is over as big shows return for ratings rumble.

First I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant named

Swapping the Lycra for khaki: Lisa Curry’s heading into the jungle.

The first I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant is ...

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

Multiple sources report the death of John Hurt

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $579,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes, and under 20 minutes drive...

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

The design of home offers versatility as it has been previously used as 4 bedrooms (2 adult bedrooms and 2 children bedrooms) 2 living areas, utility room and...

WHY BOTHER BUILDING - MODERN WITH THE NECESSITIES

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE- CRACKING PRICE NOW- IMMACULATE BRICK AND TILE HOME

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $309,000

An immaculate brick and tile home that has been heavily reduced for a quick sale. Take advantage of the sellers circumstances in needing to liquidate this lovely...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

BUNDABERGS BEST VALUE SMALL ACREAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7 HA

. Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

PRIVATE UNIT WITH A LARGE YARD

2/5 Pearl Court, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 $199,000

Situated in popular Millbank in a quiet cul-de-sac sits this lovely two bedroom unit that is part of a duplex. The low maintenance unit features a tastefully...

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!