31°
News

Repeated vandalism renews calls for CCTV cameras

Crystal Jones
| 7th Nov 2016 2:37 PM
President of the Burnett Heads Progress and Sports Association Chris McLoughlin is encouraging people to report vandalism.
President of the Burnett Heads Progress and Sports Association Chris McLoughlin is encouraging people to report vandalism.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE president of the Burnett Heads Progress and Sports Association (BHPSA) says a vandalism attack on the weekend is a reminder of why the area needs CCTV.

Chris McLoughlin said fire damage to public toilets in South Head Parkland near Jack Strathdee Memorial Park was disappointing - and sadly just one in a string of similar incidents.

"South Head Parkland's ocean views, space and playgrounds on our beautiful turtle trail are enjoyed by families from all over the Bundaberg region and tourists from other areas," he said.

"To have public infrastructure damaged at such an iconic site is upsetting to members of the Burnett Heads community."

Mr McLoughlin echoed the concerns of Division 6 councillor Scott Rowleson who said it was not the first attack on the park area.

"Unfortunately this is not the first time this has happened and last year our community-funded goal posts were also damaged," he said.

"This has meant removing the goal posts until the BHPSA and its partners feel they can be reinstalled without incurring further damage."

At the weekend, Cr Rowleson said continuing to carry out repairs because of vandalism was a costly exercise.

"I am sure that the ratepayers of the region would prefer their money be spent on new infrastructure, rather than council refurbishing existing sites due to such childish acts," he said.

Mr McLoughlin said the BHPSA had been calling for CCTV in the area.

"South Head Parkland has been listed as a future CCTV location by Bundaberg Regional Council," he said.

"The BHPSA has been among community groups calling for the installation of CCTV to be fast tracked and during the federal election campaign called in candidates to commit to funding the project.

This incident only strengthens our resolve to install CCTV at South Head Parkland for the safety of visitors and to protect our vital community infrastructure in this area. I call on all levels of government to work together to fund and install CCTV as soon as possible."

Mr McLoughlin said anyone who saw vandal behaviour in the area should report it.

" I encourage any witnesses to the incident at the toilet blocks to contact police so they can find who is responsible," he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  crime vandalism

'Smiling, laughing': Taipan bite boy making progress

'Smiling, laughing': Taipan bite boy making progress

FOR the first time since he was bitten by a taipan in September Eli Campbell is smiling, laughing and can sit up.

Crash causes car to flip on roof

CRASH: The crash involving two cars on Ashfield Rd and Bargara Rd.

Two car crash in Kalkie

Repeated vandalism renews calls for CCTV cameras

President of the Burnett Heads Progress and Sports Association Chris McLoughlin is encouraging people to report vandalism.

Progress association president says attacks are 'disappointing'

Truck collides with cane train

TRAIN HIT: Truck collides with train at Redridge.

Crews works to upright cane bins

Local Partners

Ann Jenner found her calling working in kindergarten

IT'S the end of an era and a "bittersweet” moment for one kindergarten educator who retired this week.

Logging firm to meet residents

Logging truck

A forestry company has released a statement clarifying its activity

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Geri Horner's daughter to choose sibling's name

Geri Horner's daughter to choose sibling's name

GERI Horner has reportedly asked her 10-year-old daughter Bluebell to choose a name for her unborn sibling to help her feel more involved in the pregnancy.

Comedy helping Oswalt cope with wife's death

Patton Oswalt says comedy is helping him to cope

Shannen Doherty's message for Michael Buble

Shannen Doherty has offered her support to Michael Buble

Big Bang Theory banned? The episode "too hot" for TV

ADULT WARNING: When did Big Bang Theory become so... daring?

Brad Pitt pulls out of film appearances

Brad Pitt has pulled out of all of his promotional commitments

Ne Obliviscaris to unveil new song on Aussie tour

Neo Obliviscarus perform at Soundwave 2015 in Brisbane. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We talk to Ne Obliviscaris about their new crowdfunding campaign

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

Michael Buble and his family have been "broken in half"

NEAT LOW SET BRICK WITH A SHED

1 Sunset Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Located just 10 minutes to the Post Office in Bundaberg's C.B.D on a 706m2 fully fenced corner block sits this neat low-set 3 bedroom brick home. The home also...

BRAND NEW SPACIOUS UNIT ONLY 300M TO THE WATER!

2/43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $345,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW UNDER $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

4 BEDROOM BRICK BEAUTY

23 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 2 $257,000

Say Hello to a Good Buy! Inspect this brick beauty in Kepnock. Features 4 bedrooms and is a very neat and tidy older style brick veneer home in a great location...

CHEAPEST BLOCK WITH OCEAN VIEWS!

Lot 45 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Where can you get an ocean view for this price! nicely elevated ... $179,000

Where can you get an ocean view for this price! nicely elevated above the allotments infront, ensuring you will always have an ocean view. Located in an exclusive...

ELEVATED BLOCKS IN EXCLUSIVE OCEAN ESTATE!

Lots 37,40-43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Where can you get an ocean view for this price! These blocks ... $220,000

Where can you get an ocean view for this price! These blocks are nicely elevated above the allotments infront, ensuring you will always have an ocean view. Located...

UNINTERRUPTED PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS!

Lots 3-12 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure absolute oceanfront land, right ... $395,000

Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure absolute oceanfront land, right on the stunning Pacific Ocean. Where can you get an uninterrupted ocean view for this...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? - DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... OFFERS OVER...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

2 BLOCKS TO CLEAR AT $115,000.00

Lot 8 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at ... $115,000

The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at $115,000 to invest into his next project. This is a genuine opportunity- don't sit on the fence. On...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!