Repeated vandalism renews calls for CCTV cameras

THE president of the Burnett Heads Progress and Sports Association (BHPSA) says a vandalism attack on the weekend is a reminder of why the area needs CCTV.

Chris McLoughlin said fire damage to public toilets in South Head Parkland near Jack Strathdee Memorial Park was disappointing - and sadly just one in a string of similar incidents.

"South Head Parkland's ocean views, space and playgrounds on our beautiful turtle trail are enjoyed by families from all over the Bundaberg region and tourists from other areas," he said.

"To have public infrastructure damaged at such an iconic site is upsetting to members of the Burnett Heads community."

Mr McLoughlin echoed the concerns of Division 6 councillor Scott Rowleson who said it was not the first attack on the park area.

"Unfortunately this is not the first time this has happened and last year our community-funded goal posts were also damaged," he said.

"This has meant removing the goal posts until the BHPSA and its partners feel they can be reinstalled without incurring further damage."

At the weekend, Cr Rowleson said continuing to carry out repairs because of vandalism was a costly exercise.

"I am sure that the ratepayers of the region would prefer their money be spent on new infrastructure, rather than council refurbishing existing sites due to such childish acts," he said.

Mr McLoughlin said the BHPSA had been calling for CCTV in the area.

"South Head Parkland has been listed as a future CCTV location by Bundaberg Regional Council," he said.

"The BHPSA has been among community groups calling for the installation of CCTV to be fast tracked and during the federal election campaign called in candidates to commit to funding the project.

This incident only strengthens our resolve to install CCTV at South Head Parkland for the safety of visitors and to protect our vital community infrastructure in this area. I call on all levels of government to work together to fund and install CCTV as soon as possible."

Mr McLoughlin said anyone who saw vandal behaviour in the area should report it.

" I encourage any witnesses to the incident at the toilet blocks to contact police so they can find who is responsible," he said.