Renewed calls for desexing amid feline influx

Carolyn Archer
| 10th Jan 2017 5:15 PM
HOMES WANTED: Kitten Bently is one of a number of cats looking for a home with the Bundaberg RSPCA filled to capacity.
HOMES WANTED: Kitten Bently is one of a number of cats looking for a home with the Bundaberg RSPCA filled to capacity.

IT'S raining cats and more cats at the RSPCA, with the Bundaberg centre filled to capacity and fielding more calls every day.

Staff are also holding their breath hoping they don't see an influx of unwanted pets - given as Christmas gifts - dumped on their doorstep.

For Bundaberg RSPCA second in charge Donna Wolgast, the message is simple, desex your cats.

"We've been getting heaps of cats, it's breeding season,” she said.

"We are re-homing a lot as well but the amount of calls compared to how many that we re-home, people just need to desex their pet, it's quite clear.

"We're getting a lot of litters and mother cats with their litters and every day we get numerous calls from people getting rid of a cat or they've found a stray cat.”

With a number of vets offering discounted desexing, Donna Wolgast said there was no excuse for not desexing cats.

"If owners can't afford it at the time, there are things like Operation Wanted. Vets participate with that and there's a 20% discount,” she said.

Ms Wolgast said after Christmas they also generally saw more cats and dogs dumped after their festive shine wore off.

"People go on holidays or they've brought them as a present thinking they've done the right thing, when in fact the people they are giving the pet to work, or they're not allowed a pet were they're living or discover they're allergic to it,” she said.

Relying heavily on donations, volunteers and foster carers, find out how you can help at www.rspcaqld.org.au.

