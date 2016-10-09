Remembrance service to pay respects to lost firefighters

REMEMBERING MATES: Senior firefighter Adrian Booth and station officer Vicky Shailer will be at the Bundaberg service.

TOMORROW is a day to remember the Queensland firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Firefighters Remembrance Day commemorative services will be held at 10am.

QFES inspector Ron Higgins said it was the first time the Bundaberg Station had the honour of hosting the event.

It's particularly important for the Bundaberg station as they will remember a firefighter who lost his life in 2004.

"He lost his life on the way to work,” Insp Higgins said.

"It will be a good way to remember him and others who have lost their lives.

"The invitation goes out to all of the emergency services, Members of Parliament and family and friends in this area.”

He said 51 Queensland firefighters had lost their lives in the line of duty since 1877.

"This is all about recognising the firefighter across the state,” he said.

"The commitment and courage they display to protecting the people of Queensland.

"And the families if it effects us, it effects the families also.”

Deputy commissioner Mark Roach will attend the Bundaberg ceremony.

The commemorative services will take place at Salvation Army complex on McCarthy St, Bundaberg, at 10am.

Family and friends are welcome to attend the service and QFES will pause for a minute's silence in tribute to firefighters whose lives have been lost.