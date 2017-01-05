Region's on track for TAB status for greyhounds

RACE IS ON: Bundaberg is up against Capalaba to get TAB status.

THE Bundaberg Greyhound Club is 85% sure it will have TAB facilities at its venue by the end of the year.

After recent meetings with Racing Queensland, the club is confident the board will next month allow the facilities to be installed.

Currently only four of the seven venues that hold greyhound racing in Queensland have TAB facilities.

Getting TAB facilities in Bundaberg could be huge for the region.

It would increase race meetings from 38 to 45 meets a year and increase field sizes to up to 12 greyhounds a race.

The move would also increase prize money and attract more trainers to the region.

All races would be also shown on television, showing Bundaberg to the world.

BGC president Stephen Bland said the club was now playing a waiting game.

"We are awaiting a board meeting on February 22 to ratify the decision,” he said.

"We are competing against Capalaba but we are ahead of them.

"From what I've been told we are close to getting it done.”

Bland said if the move happened track changes would be minimal.

"The grass track would remain and only minor upgrades are needed,” he said.

"We'd have to install the Sky link and install other things to publish results.”

He said the move would end a tumultuous time for racing.

"The past two years have been hell for us (with the negativity that has happened),” he said.

"We once got 120 nominations a week but a drop in prize money recently got that down to 70 or 80.”

"Everything is heading in the right direction and we got 97 entries last week.”

The NewsMail contacted Racing Queensland yesterday. They did not respond before deadline but said they would later this week.