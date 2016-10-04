28°
News

Region’s kids in 1500 violent incidents in three years

Sherele Moody
| 4th Oct 2016 7:36 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KIDS in our region are being placed on domestic violence protection orders for abusing family members.

Queensland Police Service data shows children aged 10-18 committed more than 1500 incidents of family abuse in the three years to December last year.

The data also reveals 967 children and teens breached their DVOs in the same period.

About 200 of those breaches happened in the central policing region that covers Bundaberg, the Fraser and Sunshine coasts, Gladstone, Gympie, Rockhampton, and Mackay.

David Nugent, one of Australia's leading experts on male domestic violence perpetrators, said every controlling and abusive male that he has worked with displayed those behaviours in childhood.

The Heavy M.E.T.A.L Group founder said a change in attitudes about "male privilege" was needed across all levels of society to ensure boys and young men grew up respecting women.

"We need to look at our approach to male privilege and how we speak about our expectations of what women are meant to be doing in the relationship and in the family," he said.

"The education needs to be right across the board - they're learning abuse and control and the way inequality is expressed in our community at home, from other connections and role models in their life and from things like music and movies."

Our Watch CEO Mary Barry said teaching boys and men how to reject violence, sexism and misogyny would "change the story of violence against women".

"It's crucial we help boys and young men reject male peer-group cultures that are based on violence," Ms Barry said.

"It's up to all of us - not just parents and schools - to change a culture that supports the degradation of women and create a new normal where women and men are respected as equals.

"This is about stopping violence before it starts."

Queensland Minister for Women Shannon Fentiman said child and youth perpetrators were an "unspoken legacy of domestic and family violence in the home".

"Early intervention programs that target young people are vital if we are to drive behaviour change and end domestic and family violence in Queensland," Ms Fentiman said.

For 24-hour support, phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

AT A GLANCE   Number of people aged 10-18 by Queensland police region who breached domestic violence protection orders between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2015.  
  • BRISBANE: 131
  •  
  • CENTRAL: 200
  •  
  • NORTHERN: 295
  •  
  • SOUTH EASTERN: 128
  •  
  • SOUTHERN: 213
  •  
  • QUEENSLAND: 967
  Source: Queensland Police  
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  crime, violence, youth

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Woman left in fear after man threatens to kill her dog

THREATS: A Bundaberg dog owner has received letters threating to kill their pet for barking.

Bundaberg woman left terrified after threats to kill dogs

Owners apply for massive revamp of Alloway Country Club

NEW LOOK: The Gorza family is set to transform the former Alloway Country Club with a new name and stunning renovations. Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail

Big changes in store for local club

Bundy pub puts 12 new burgers on the menu

CHICKEN PARMINATOR BURGER: Freshly crumbed chicken breast with house made Napoli sauce, smoked ham, mozarella cheese, lettuce and red onion.

Menu a hit with locals

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.

A new farmers market is coming to Bundaberg

Latest deals and offers

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

A PHOTOGRAPHER is reportedly being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint because he posed as a policeman.

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced.

Divorce saga continues between two major stars

A little piece of Australia in Martin Clunes' backyard

Martin Clunes pictured on Norfolk Island in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

DOC Martin star hosts new series Islands of Australia.

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Singer Victoria Beckham

"What we did as the Spice Girls was so special."

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SUPERB LOCATION

31 MONTGOMERY STREET, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE! OWNERS ARE READY TO MOVE ON AND HAVE HEAVILY REDUCED THE PRICE! The care and attention to detail is evident immediately as you arrive at...

ONLY THREE LEFT! DON&#39;T WAIT UNTIL IT&#39;S TOO LATE!

8-10/130 Miller Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 2 From $455,000

DRASTICALLY REDUCED TO CLEAR THE LAST 3 UNITS! This is where you want to be in Bargara! The most perfect position, walking distance to all that Bargara has to...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $399,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

VALUE AND VERSATILITY - DUAL LIVING IDEAL FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

24 Slocomb Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 3 3 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in a highly sort after pocket in Avenell Heights this home offers convenience to amenities, value and versatility for those looking for dual living and...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a GEORGE ST, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $375,000

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

TOP FLOOR APARTMENT WITH SCENIC OUTLOOK

9-6 McDougall Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $345,000

Situated on the 3rd level in Beach Break apartments overlooking reserved pastoral land and park land, the complex offers a relaxing and tranquil living environment...

DIRECT OCEAN FRONT, UNRESTRICTED VIEWS and JUST LIKE NEW

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

TOO NICE TO PASS UP AT THIS PRICE

3/8 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

A lovely 2 bedroom unit in a complex of just 3 units that is an easy walking distance to the C.B.D of beautiful Bundaberg for just $95,000. The home offers such a...

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'