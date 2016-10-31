29°
News

HOT TOPIC: Refugees banned from ever visiting Australia

Hannah Busch
| 30th Oct 2016 11:18 AM Updated: 31st Oct 2016 7:23 AM
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (right) and Immigration and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton, answer a question during a press conference in Sydney on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016. Mr Turnbull and Mr Dutton announced that the Migration Act will be amended to ensure that asylum seekers who try to come to Australia by boat are forbidden from ever entering the country. Photo: AAP
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (right) and Immigration and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton, answer a question during a press conference in Sydney on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016. Mr Turnbull and Mr Dutton announced that the Migration Act will be amended to ensure that asylum seekers who try to come to Australia by boat are forbidden from ever entering the country. Photo: AAP AAP Image/Paul Miller

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Turnbull government will ban all refugees detained in detention centres on Nauru and Manus Island from ever visiting Australia, even as tourists.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and immigration minister Peter Dutton made the announcement on Sunday morning in a joint press conference in Canberra.

Mr Turnbull told media the ban would apply to anyone detained on Nauru and Manus Island after July 19, 2013.

The backdating was chosen to reflect then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's comments on that exact day when he said "As of today, asylum seekers who come here by boat without a visa will never be settled in Australia."

Mr Turnbull told media the government planned to introduce the legislation to parliament next week.

If passed, it will ban people resettled in other countries from ever visiting Australia.

The ban will not apply to children and the minister will have the power to lift the ban from specific people. 

Mr Turnbull touted the proposed ban as a blow against people smuggling businesses. 

Other members of government have already raised concerns the proposed changes may contravene international law. 

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young said the ban was a clear breach of international law and convention. 

Topics:  editors picks federal politics refugees

HOT TOPIC: Refugees banned from ever visiting Australia

HOT TOPIC: Refugees banned from ever visiting Australia

THE Turnbull government will ban all refugees detained in detention centres on Nauru and Manus Island from ever visiting Australia, even as tourists.

WHAT'S ON: Monday, October 31

WITCHING HOUR: It's Halloween today.

Five things you need to know

Major milestone reached at Rubyanna sewerage plant

BIG JOB: Last week's milestone required about 30 truckloads of concrete.

Foundations laid at $71m treatment plant

Light shines on local talent

FESTIVAL ART: Textile artist Sandra Sullivan with one of her works at the Lighthouse Festival.

Lighthouse Festival wows crowds

Local Partners

Tough weekend for the Wildcats

THE men's Wildcats believe they now know what it takes to be the best team in the South East Queensland Premier League.

Donations for Eli close to $70,000

Eli Campbell with his mum Brittany Cervantes.

At last count the donations were sitting at $68,495.

WHAT'S ON: Monday, October 31

WITCHING HOUR: It's Halloween today.

Five things you need to know

New owners roll out welcome mat at Bucca Hotel

NEW OWNERS: The Bucca Hotel owners Judy Green and Ron Kadel

"We could really see the huge potential that the hotel...”

Foot stomping, eclectic gig coming to Bucca

GIG: 8 Ball Aitken will play at Bucca Hotel this weekend.

Blues artist plays at Bucca Hotel

Miranda Kerr intruder hand-delivered 'love note'

Miranda Kerr intruder hand-delivered 'love note'

The intruder who was shot at Miranda Kerr's home had reportedly hand-delivered a love letter to the property two days before his altercation

Prince Harry 'dating Suits actor Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry is not giving anything away about his rumoured romance with Suits star Meghan Markle.

Harry is said to be “besotted” by the brunette beauty

Fear won't stop us flying: Paragliders after crash

PARAGLIDER Shane Tighe at a spot overlooking the site of a crash at Glass House Mountains yesterday.

If you could fly like an eagle, would you give it up?

Australia's biggest musicians team up against new law

Jessica Mauboy is one of the musicians fronting a new campaign to protest against a proposed change to legislation.

Cold Chisel, Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem part of major campaign

The Block teams fuming over Kim and Chris's terrace win

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning terrace in The Block's challenge apartment.

BUDGET dramas continue to cause friction in challenge apartment.

Amber Rose: I've been inappropriately touched by famous men

Amber Rose

Amber Rose wants Trump to get in trouble for sexual harassment

Benedict Cumberbatch's drunken confession

Cumberbatch spilled the beans on a secret casting decision

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

BOXES TICKED

10 Schulte Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

When asking a buyer what they are looking for, the answer often includes easy access to a double shed, 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, double attached garage, outdoor...

2.01 ha + 4 BEDROOMS + MODERN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM + 9m x 6m SHED

1261 Gin Gin Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 1 5 OFFERS OVER...

Located just 9km approx. from the CBD GPO and situated on 4.9 acres (2.01ha) is this 4 bedroom brick residence ideal for those looking for serenity, ample shed...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $387,500 NEG

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

4 BEDROOM RESIDENCE PLUS 1 BEDROOM FLAT

33 Water Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 3 3 $225,000

Don't judge a book by its cover, this property is very deceiving and will certainly surprise those who inspect with its size and potential. Located on a 1,012m2...

HOT LOCATION! HOT PRICE! BRAND NEW IN CENTRAL BARGARA!

3/43 SEE STREET, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $350,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW FOR $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality in a home. No expense has been spared in creating a modern, comfortable family home in the...

BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS!

79 FE WALKER ST, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 1 $225,000

A spacious 4 bedroom brick home with large separate lounge and dining spaces. Very motivated owner, must be sold! * Hardwood timber floors throughout bedrooms and...

PRACTICALITY AND CONVENIENCE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

3 Aymone Close, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $305,000

Make no mistake, this outstanding 4 bedroom home is busting with practicality and convenience and must be sold. Having the tranquility of being quietly tucked...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Drop in rental vacancies for Bundaberg

ALL OVER: The decline was across the state.

Encouraging signs for market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!