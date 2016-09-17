Red and yellow flags signal start of season

NEW SEASON: Lifeguard Ben Davis at Nielson Park Beach on the first day of the 2016-17 volunteer patrol season.

THE weather's warming up and visitors and locals are expected to flock to our beaches these school holidays but there's a serious side to fun in the sun.

With lifesavers returning to the beaches today, SLSQ life saving development officer Jamie Findlay said patrols at Agnes Water, Oaks Beach Moore Park, Kellys Beach, Nielson's Park and Elliott Heads were there to keep people safe.

Yesterday also saw the launch of the SLSQ's 2016 Coast Safe Report.

"We found that 11 people drowned from June 1, 2015, until July 31 this year along Queensland's coast. We've had one locally at Fraser Island,” he said.

"As far as we're concerned all of those drowning are far too many.”

Mr Findlay said the message to beach goers was simple.

"Find the red and yellow flags and swim between them,” he said.

"In our history we've never had anyone drown swimming between the red and yellow flags.”

Mr Findlay said locally moves to make our beaches safer had seen the Elliott River mouth removed from the list of blackspot locations.

"In the last 12 months we've increased roving patrols, we've also installed a permanent emergency response beacon...and we've also updated our signage,” he said.

"Its good for it to come off that list but we can't become complacent.

"We need to continue doing what we're doing and educating the public.”