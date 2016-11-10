Lite n'Easy diet meal recalled, may injure customers

A food recall has been issued for Lite n Easy Traditional Favourites Chargrilled Steak & Pepper Sauce and Chargrilled Steak & Mushroom Sauce.

A POPULAR pre-prepared diet dish is being recalled after "foreign matter" was found in the food.

Customers who bought the Lite n' Easy produced "chargrilled steak" meals -- with pepper or mushroom sauce -- are being told to toss them in the bin and seek a refund.

The consumer watchdog is recalling the product after metal was discovered in the steak meals.

It warns "food products containing metal may cause injury if consumed", adding that customers should not eat it.

The ACCC and Lite n' Easy are telling buyers to email an image or detail of the lid showing the Best Before date to the state office along with full name, phone number, and delivery address.

Lite n' Easy will then credit $15 back on to your account.

Email here if in Queensland or here for New South Wales.

For more information, check out the ACCC recall page.