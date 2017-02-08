Ready, set, go: Parkrun off and running this weekend

ON THE RUN: Riley Murrell taking part in a Parkrun event at Tannum Sands.

DO YOU need the little push to get moving?

Then head along to a worldwide movement that starts running in Bundy this Saturday at Queens Park.

Parkrun is open to everyone, whether you are a fitness fanatic or a groover in a jumpsuit with headphones.

It involves a simple 5km timed run, jog or walk in a park, and best of all it's free.

The course is run on a mixture of tarmac paths and grass and to make the distance runners will have to complete three laps.

Parkrun Bundaberg is organised by Melody Scott, who took up running a few years ago to improve her health and fitness.

"I love the Parkrun concept,” she said.

"It's fun, it's friendly and, best of all despite it being timed, it isn't a race and no matter what level of fitness you have, you can be involved,” she said.

When Bundaberg Parkrun starts at 6.30am it won't just be locals going to enjoy some fitness activities in the park.

"Parkrun is renowned for attracting what we call Parkrun tourists” Ms Scott said.

"In fact we already have a fellow Parkrunner from the Sunshine Coast who plans to cycle up to Bundaberg over two days just to be here for our launch.

"We're also hoping to see Parkrun friends from Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Tannum Sands as well as the many locals who have indicated their interest.”

Children are welcome and so are dogs.

Children under 11 must run with an adult and only one dog per person is allowed.

The free event is run by volunteers. To help, email bundaberghelpers@ parkrun.com.

PARKRUN BUNDY