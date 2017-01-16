Razor charp claws: warning not to mess with goannas

A LOCAL snake catcher has warned: do not mess with goannas.

"There (have) been many reports of goannas pillaging eggs from chicken coops, even I caught one in my own chicken coop,” Andrew Buckley of Buckleys Snake Relocation Services said.

"While these creatures pose no direct threat to humans and pets they can become highly dangerous when cornered, with razor sharp claws and a muscular tail that acts like a whip.

"If you find one in your coop, keep an eye on it and call your local catcher.

"Please do not attempt to catch one yourself.”