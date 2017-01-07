Rate rises too high: Dempsey

BUNDABERG'S rising rates have been a talking point after Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson claimed rises were "exorbitant" in a Facebook post.

"When it comes to the issue of rates, the thing I hear most about is how high they are, having risen over 150% in the past seven years and not a word from our LNP politicians or our current candidate who has been in council for eight years and has been able to do something about exorbitant rate rises but has chosen to vote for rate increases instead, she wrote online.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said he agreed with Ms Donaldson when she spoke of addressing spiralling rises, but disagreed on other points.

"Rates were one of my key election platforms and I am pleased to say that the new council has delivered on these concerns," he said.

"However, the fact is the combined average rates and charges increase across the Bundaberg region in the entire eight years since amalgamation sits at around 55%.

"Across the four rating areas encompassing urban, rural, coastal towns and ocean front properties this equates to annual increases of between 5.44% and 6.24%.

"Obviously council can only deal in averages in providing this information and I am aware there may be ratepayers who may have experienced higher or lower percentages in their rate notices."

Cr Dempsey said setting rates and charges was a matter for each council which had the responsibility of delivering services. .

"I am proud of the fact that last year the new council team was able to deliver the lowest average rate rise since amalgamation in 2008 of 3.55%," he said.

Cr Dempsey encouraged Ms Donaldson to contact him if locals had rates concerns.