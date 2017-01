COMING SOON: Rates notices will begin arriving soon and are due on March 10.

BUNDABERG Regional Council rate notices for the six months ending on June 30 will be arriving in letterboxes or BPAY View mailboxes soon.

They will be due by March 10.

Ratepayers who pay in full by the due date will get a 10% discount on general rates, less the council's pension rebate.

Anyone experiencing difficulty in paying their rates should contact the council.

If you haven't received your rate notice by February 13, phone 1300 883 699.