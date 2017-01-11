33°
Raising Hinkler's roof

11th Jan 2017 7:13 AM
The Welsh slate needed to revamp Bert Hinkler's house is usually sourced directly from Wales - but the quarry it comes from was flooded.
The Welsh slate needed to revamp Bert Hinkler's house is usually sourced directly from Wales - but the quarry it comes from was flooded.

THE scaffold is in place and the Welsh slate needed to re-roof Bert Hinkler's house, named Mon Repos, has been sourced via Western Australian.

Work will soon begin on the $50,000 project, the first major repair work to be undertaken since the house was rebuilt at the Bundaberg Botonic Gardens in 1984 after being shipped brick-by-brick from Southampton in England.

Bundaberg Regional Council tourism spokesman Greg Barnes said the work was necessary to ensure the integrity of the building as the original roof had begun to leak and significantly damaged the ceiling.

Bert Hinkler&#39;s home is getting a facelift.
Bert Hinkler's home is getting a facelift.

But the delicate work needs a specialist team of roof layers and imported material to preserve its history.

"Sourcing the replacement slate tiles came with its own set of issues given that the material is Welsh slate and is normally sourced direct from Wales,” Cr Barnes said.

"The material was unavailable due to the quarry being flooded.

"However, we were able to secure the required quantity from a supplier in Western Australia who had previously imported the material from overseas.

"After determining that local contractors were unable to undertake the work, council engaged the services of Slate Roofing Queensland on the Gold Coast which has staff expert in this form of roof tiling.

"The entire roof will be replaced and the used tiles retained at the Hinkler Hall of Aviation for a yet-to-be-determined future project.”

Cr Barnes said that while Hinkler House would be closed during renovations, visitors to the Hinkler Hall of Aviation could navigate their way through different rooms of Hinkler's home via a virtual tour.

Bert Hinkler&#39;s home in the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.
Bert Hinkler's home in the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.
