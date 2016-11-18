28°
News

Raising funds for sick kids through Telethon

Ashley Clark
| 18th Nov 2016 8:20 AM
FUNDRAISE: Tyler Goulding (left), who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at age 2, with his big brother Caleb (right).
FUNDRAISE: Tyler Goulding (left), who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at age 2, with his big brother Caleb (right).

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT JUST two years of age, Sara Goulding received news about her baby boy's health that no mum ever expects to hear.

Her son, Tyler, was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma, after finding a lump on his back that continued to grow.

"The lump was slightly raised like an egg. We took him to the doctors and they said it was probably nothing and to keep an eye on it,” she said.

"It just got bigger and bigger over time and four months later we were on a plane to Brisbane.”

Tyler and his family spent many months in hospital, where it became their home away from home as the little boy struggled through his treatment.

"We were in Brisbane for five months and then we started chemotherapy for 10 months and there was radiation at the beginning for six weeks every week day,” Mrs Goulding said.

"He vomited his way through treatment and he got radiation burns quite bad on his back. That was really hard. I had to learn how to change a nappy with him standing up.”

The now eight year old Woongarra State School student is in remission and fighting strong and his family have nothing but praise for the hospital doctors, nurses and staff that helped them during such a difficult time.

LITTLE FIGHTER: Tyler Goulding was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma (cancer of the soft tissue in cells that become skeletal muscles) on this second birthday. He spends his life in and out of hospital. He and his family are supported by the Children&#39;s Hospital Foundation. He is pictured here with his older brother Caleb and mum Sara Goulding. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
LITTLE FIGHTER: Tyler Goulding was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma (cancer of the soft tissue in cells that become skeletal muscles) on this second birthday. He spends his life in and out of hospital. He and his family are supported by the Children's Hospital Foundation. He is pictured here with his older brother Caleb and mum Sara Goulding. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN111215TYL5

They are urging people to jump on board Channel Nine's fundraising bandwagon called Telethon, to help raise money for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

"Fundraising for the hospital is so important because there is always equipment that needs upgrading and it is also about the little things that you don't even think about like a tea room for the parents,” Mrs Goulding said.

Sick children who have gone through tough times just like Tyler will benefit from a fundraising boost of more than $5 Million as the Channel Nine Telethon continues to gain momentum at Woolworths.

Local shoppers have been purchasing more than just groceries during their regular supermarket trips, generously donating to the Woolworths telethon appeal, with funds raised set to help thousands of sick kids admitted to hospital each year.

Children's Hospital Foundation CEO Cameron Prout is calling on people to visit their local Woolworths and make a donation in the lead-up to Telethon, which airs on Channel Nine on Saturday.

"Without the unwavering support from Woolworths and their customers over the last 30 years, the Children's Hospital Foundation simply could not have done what we do for sick kids across Queensland,” Mr Prout said.

Members of the community can make a donation to help sick kids by purchasing a Telethon token in-store.

Telethon

THE telethon will be broadcast live on Saturday night featuring a jam-packed entertainment program with celebrities, sporting legends, popstars, and some extraordinary kids and their families.

The target this year is to raise $11 million.

Tune in to Channel Nine from 7pm or donate here.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  children's hospital foundation telethon

Bundaberg day care centre tops the class

Bundaberg day care centre tops the class

BUNDABERG childcare centres have been given the tick of approval with many outlets either meeting or exceeding the national framework standards.

Man arrested after airport joke bombs

NOT FUNNY: A man was arrested today after allegedly making comment about explosives while passing through Bundaberg Airport security.

Man misses flight after alleged bomb hoax

First day on the job and bitten twice by 2m brown snake

FIRST-DAY BLUES: The 21-year-old man was bitten by a brown snake during his first day at a new job.

Quick thinking and 000 saves man

Raising funds for sick kids through Telethon

FUNDRAISE: Tyler Goulding (left), who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at age 2, with his big brother Caleb (right).

Tyler Goulding and others like him need your help

Local Partners

Pensioner needs $6k in two weeks or he may go blind

IT MAY be a little early, but Charles "Joe” Pocock and wife Kathleen are hoping for a Christmas miracle.

CBD parklets are coming to Bundy

WHALE MURAL: Bundaberg CBD. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

New idea to aid revitalisation of the city heart

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 18

DON'T CRY FOR ME: Michael Dart stars as Che and Isabella Beutel as the title character in the Playhouse's production of Evita.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 17

WRITE STUFF: Dads Read launches in Childers today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 15

LOAD OF RUBBISH: Bundaberg Regional Council's free tip weekend has been extended and now starts today.

Five things you need to know today

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

A New Zealand Music Award winner and popular R&B singer has hit out at the ceremony, refusing to accept an award and accusing organisers of racism.

Bringing back MacGyver for a new generation

Lucas Till in a scene from the TV series MacGyver.

GO BEHIND the scenes of action series with show runner Peter Lenkov.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

Singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

Evita musical packs an emotional wallop

TOP PERFORMANCES: Michael Dart as Che and Isabella Beutel as Evita.

The story of Eva Peron will take Bundaberg back in time

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

MODERN UNIT IN A BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX

16/12 MORSHEAD STREET, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $220,000

Here is an opportunity for the keen investor or for someone just looking for a low maintenance lifestyle in a friendly complex. The security gated Regency Heights...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to CBD...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors have reduced the price of this stunning home to meet the market. This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

CREATE YOUR OWN LIFESTYLE ON 5 ACRES

114 Matts Road, Pine Creek 4670

Residential Land 1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your ... $79,000...

1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your doorstep. The land is level at the top then slopes downhill towards the 2 dams, an old concrete...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

HUGE, LEVEL, CLEAR 1240m2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCK- END OF CUL-DE-SAC

11 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

Residential Land Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of ... $129,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

PET FRIENDLY FREE STANDING UNIT

4/77 Avoca Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 1 1 1 $120,000

Too busy with a life to maintain the lawn and garden? Like to be independent? Just move in and never be a slave to the house again. Stand-alone villa in...

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

An artist's conception of the new Toowoomba Rail Goods Shed.

Mayor Paul Antonio had made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!