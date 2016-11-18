Raising funds for sick kids through Telethon

FUNDRAISE: Tyler Goulding (left), who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at age 2, with his big brother Caleb (right).

AT JUST two years of age, Sara Goulding received news about her baby boy's health that no mum ever expects to hear.

Her son, Tyler, was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma, after finding a lump on his back that continued to grow.

"The lump was slightly raised like an egg. We took him to the doctors and they said it was probably nothing and to keep an eye on it,” she said.

"It just got bigger and bigger over time and four months later we were on a plane to Brisbane.”

Tyler and his family spent many months in hospital, where it became their home away from home as the little boy struggled through his treatment.

"We were in Brisbane for five months and then we started chemotherapy for 10 months and there was radiation at the beginning for six weeks every week day,” Mrs Goulding said.

"He vomited his way through treatment and he got radiation burns quite bad on his back. That was really hard. I had to learn how to change a nappy with him standing up.”

The now eight year old Woongarra State School student is in remission and fighting strong and his family have nothing but praise for the hospital doctors, nurses and staff that helped them during such a difficult time.

LITTLE FIGHTER: Tyler Goulding was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma (cancer of the soft tissue in cells that become skeletal muscles) on this second birthday. He spends his life in and out of hospital. He and his family are supported by the Children's Hospital Foundation. He is pictured here with his older brother Caleb and mum Sara Goulding. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN111215TYL5

They are urging people to jump on board Channel Nine's fundraising bandwagon called Telethon, to help raise money for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

"Fundraising for the hospital is so important because there is always equipment that needs upgrading and it is also about the little things that you don't even think about like a tea room for the parents,” Mrs Goulding said.

Sick children who have gone through tough times just like Tyler will benefit from a fundraising boost of more than $5 Million as the Channel Nine Telethon continues to gain momentum at Woolworths.

Local shoppers have been purchasing more than just groceries during their regular supermarket trips, generously donating to the Woolworths telethon appeal, with funds raised set to help thousands of sick kids admitted to hospital each year.

Children's Hospital Foundation CEO Cameron Prout is calling on people to visit their local Woolworths and make a donation in the lead-up to Telethon, which airs on Channel Nine on Saturday.

"Without the unwavering support from Woolworths and their customers over the last 30 years, the Children's Hospital Foundation simply could not have done what we do for sick kids across Queensland,” Mr Prout said.

Members of the community can make a donation to help sick kids by purchasing a Telethon token in-store.

Telethon

THE telethon will be broadcast live on Saturday night featuring a jam-packed entertainment program with celebrities, sporting legends, popstars, and some extraordinary kids and their families.

The target this year is to raise $11 million.

Tune in to Channel Nine from 7pm or donate here.