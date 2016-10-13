Raise your steins for Oktoberfest at RiverFeast

DUST off the old lederhosen and get out your best beer guzzling stein ready for an Oktoberfest event on Sunday.

The German celebration, to be at launched at RiverFeast, is offering all the beautiful tastes of Bavaria in Bundaberg.

The venue on Scotland St will transform into a German beer hall with Bavarian master brewer Bert Kangler from Baffle Beer Brewery serving a specially brewed festbier on the day.

Mr Kangler said Baffle's Okberfestbier was a really easy to drink beer.

"It's a big and golden larger, it's smooth and slightly sweet, due to the caramel malts used to craft it,” he said.

"It's a match made in heaven with pork knuckles and a pretzel.”

NEW BREW: Beatrice and Bert Kangler from Germany started Baffle Beer Brewery last year. Contributed

Bert and wife Beatrice moved to Baffle Creek two years ago from Bavaria, where Bert worked for many years managing microbreweries.

"We just love that we have partnered with this great local business to offer such an authentic taste to our Oktoberfest,” Karen Wittkopp, the general manager of RiverFeast, said.

The family-friendly day will be a celebration of German culture with vendors offering traditional Oktoberfest foods such as pretzels, pork knuckles, roast chicken, sauerkraut, bratwurst and more.

Entertainment for the afternoon will be provided by DJ Fundamentals who will be playing a mix of traditional Oktoberfest music along with popular contemporary music.

There will also be a photoshoot opportunity provided for those who want to adorn themselves in Oktoberfest costumes and take a fun photo with friends.

Ms Wittkopp said the afternoon was set to be a fun and lively event for all ages with a real festival atmosphere, with entertainment for the kids including a jumping castle and other activities on site.

The Quarterdeck Hall will be transformed with Oktoberfest decorations and long communal tables and benches.

"It's great opportunity to have a Sunday session with friends and family by the river,” Ms Whittkopp said.

"It really will be a day to remember.”

Head along to enjoy Oktoberfest on the river from noon-6pm this Sunday at 1 Scotland St, East Bundaberg.

OKTOBERFEST@RIVERFEAST

When: Sunday, October 16

Time: Noon-6pm

Where: 1 Scotland St, East Bundaberg