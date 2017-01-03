Rainy days are here to stay

BUNDABERG is expected to miss out on the much-needed deluge, which has hit other regions of Queensland.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Andrew Bufalino said Bundaberg could expect up to 15mm of rain today due to an upper trough near the region.

During the past 24 hours Bundaberg has only received 1mm of rain compared to Gladstone's 122mm.

Childers copped 7mm, Lady Elliot Island received 15mm and Rosedale was hit with 11mm.

Showers are expected throughout the region tomorrow with heavier rainfalls anticipated for inland areas and further north.

BOM says Bundaberg will receive a few millimetres each day for the remainder of the week.

Beachgoers are urged to be wary of windy days with east-to-south-easterly winds of up to 25 knots.