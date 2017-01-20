Rainbow families are firing up ... the barbie

GET TOGETHER: The Rainbow Bundy barbecue is on tomorrow from 3-6pm at Oaks Beach.

PROVIDING a support network for Bundaberg's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex community, and their families, is important for Rainbow Bundy's Janine Hall.

Ms Hall said her daughter was bullied at school for having two mums so she's determined to help other children with two mums, two dads, or whatever their family dynamic may be, realise they're not alone.

From 3-6pm today at Oaks Beach near Burnett Heads, Rainbow Bundy - a support group for Bundaberg's LGBTI community - will host a barbecue, to bring the region's families together.

"There's nowhere in Bundaberg for families to get together for the like-minded LGBTI community where you're not judged,” Ms Hall said.

"It's a support network because there's a lot families out there with two mums or two dads who might not necessarily have same sex friendships so it's good for the kids to see that there are other families that also have two mums or two dads, and that's ok.

"Most kids already know that because they've grown up that way, but it's nice for them to see that they're not alone.”

Ms Hall said Bundaberg had a big LGBTI community but often it was hidden because of they way they were judged by people.

"A lot of people have struggles with it, which is sad because those people can't be themselves,” she said.

"Even just to make friends, to go out to the movies or for a coffee, it's really hard in Bundaberg.

"The young ones are really accepting though so hopefully by the time they get older it will be quite accepted in society.”

For more information, find Rainbow Bundy on Facebook.