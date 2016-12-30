Rain predicted but council says be alert, not alarmed

Bureau of Meteorology has forecast some heavy falls are possible through the middle of next week.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has advised that planned New Year's Eve celebrations are unlikely to be affected despite the likelihood of rain set to greet residents and visitors to the region as the new year begins.

Bureau of Meteorology has forecast some heavy falls are possible through the middle of next week, especially along the coast and in hinterland areas such as Gin Gin and Childers.

Less rainfall seems likely to occur further inland, although it's hoped some useful totals are received at places like Gayndah and Monto.

The rain will be good news for many farmers across the region, however conditions may not be the greatest for holidaymakers, especially campers hoping to enjoy beachside locations.

Before swimming, people are asked to check local beach conditions and always swim between the flags.

As there is the potential for heavy falls at times, the council and the Bundaberg Local Disaster Management Group will monitor further forecasts and conditions.

LDMG chair and Bundaberg Mayor Jack Demspey said if heavy falls next week eventuate they could cause flash flooding, so motorists are asked to please drive to the conditions and to not drive through flood waters.

"Be patient, be safe: the waters will recede as quickly as they come up,” he said.

While rain next week could be heavy at times, the rain is not expected to have any significant impact on the Burnett River.

This is because the heavier rain is forecast to be coastal, whereas the Burnett River extends inland well past Gayndah (and north past Monto and south past Kingaroy) where rainfall totals are likely to be quite a bit lower.

Both the Kolan River and Baffle Creek catchments - which are two of the region's smaller coastal rivers north of Bundaberg - will receive several days of rain next week so residents and visitors should be wary of any roads that may be affected.

It's possible that some properties could be cut off for periods of time as roads are impacted by rain.

Residents in these areas are asked to plan for this possibility and be prepared, if they haven't already, as part of their normal wet season arrangements.

"While effects of the forecast rainfall next week are not expected to be significant, council and the Bundaberg LDMG will maintain ongoing monitoring of forecasts and conditions,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Citizens should ensure they are staying up-to-date with the latest information by tuning into trusted sources, especially the BoM website and local ABC and commercial radio.

"If you haven't already this summer, take this opportunity to check that your Emergency Kit is up-to-date and that you have a 'what if' plan.”

The weather forecast this many days out can change, but you can stay tuned into the latest forecasts and warnings by visiting BoM's website at www.bom.gov.au.

Further advice will be issued by Council and the Bundaberg LDMG if required once the forecast for next week becomes certain.