Racing Queensland rules out TAB for Bundy track

Shane Jones
| 14th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
Paul Donaldson BUN171216DOG4

RACING Queensland says it has no plans to install TAB facilities at the Bundaberg Racing Club any time soon.

On January 5, the NewsMail reported Bundaberg Racing Club president Stephen Bland saying Bundaberg was "close" to being given TAB status, which would increase the number of meets, races and prize money.

But Racing Queensland says hold your horses.

Its board is due to meet on February 22 but not to discuss Bundy's TAB status.

Racing Queensland CEO Eliot Forbes this week told the NewsMail that the move was not on the organisation's agenda.

"There has been no consultation or discussions and it presently is not a topic that is being considered," Forbes said.

"Contrary to the statements made, Racing Queensland does not have it listed on the upcoming or any future board meeting agendas."

A disappointed Stephen Bland defended what he had said about the issue.

"All we're going on is what we have been told and that it is on the agenda," he said.

"But it hasn't been discussed yet.

"I did say sometime this year we were hoping to get TAB."

Bland said the club is still "85%" confident of getting it sometime in the future.

For now, club members will work their backsides off to convince Racing Queensland.

"I am confident (it will happen)," Bland said.

"We've just got to keep plugging on, prove that we're worthy of being a TAB club, and continue the way we are going.

"They are sitting up and keeping notice on us."

He said that would happen by making sure everything ran smoothly on and off the track.

"Getting the nominations and running good race days (is important)," he said.

"If we can get the public more interested, get more people along, it just shows that Bundaberg is behind us as well.

"(We need to be) keeping a positive outlook on it."

The next meeting for the Bundaberg Racing Club will be held next week.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg racing club greyhounds racing queensland thabeban park

Racing Queensland rules out TAB for Bundy track

