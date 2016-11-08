30°
RACING FOR A MATE: Treseder dedicated final round win to Nathan Spoor

Shane Jones
| 8th Nov 2016 1:15 PM
Kel Treseder in action at Pukekohe in the Aussie Racing Cars
Kel Treseder in action at Pukekohe in the Aussie Racing Cars Darin Mandy

MOTORSPORT: Paying tribute to the late Nathan Spoor, Bundaberg's Kel Treseder has dedicated his round win at Pukekohe in the Aussie Racing Cars to his good mate.

Competing in the final round of the year in New Zealand, Treseder raced in his honour after he tragically was killed in a fishing accident last week in the north of Queensland.

A proud sponsor of Treseder as well, with his business Rise The Bakehouse, Spoor was influential in getting the former karter into the series this season.

Racing with 'RIP Nathan' on the side of his car, Treseder started well with a top two spot in qualifying before finishing second and third in the opening two races.

With fierce competition from competitors James Duckworth and Blake Sciberras, Treseder claimed the round by one point with two second place finishes in the final two races.

With double points on offer in the last race, Treseder just held on to take his fourth round win of the year.

Pleased to end the season on a high, Treseder said Spoor would be missed by everyone in Bundaberg.

"It's a huge honour to win the round after for Nathan,” he said.

"He was a good guy, a cool dude and we were good mates.”

"It's an absolute tragedy what happened and my condolences go to his family.”

Conceding he didn't have the speed of the others, Treseder said his consistency won him the round.

"The plan was to make sure we finished as high as we could,” he said.

"That's how you win rounds and we did it again this weekend.”

Despite that he didn't know he won the round until the actual presentation for the weekend.

"I actually thought Blake won the round when he won the final race,” he said.

"It wasn't until the presentation that I got the nice surprise.”

The focus now for Treseder is on next season and securing everything he needs to compete in another full season.

"It's all about regrouping and getting the money together to race next year,” he said.

"We need to get our supporters and partners locked away, so we have a fair bit to do.”

Treseder also thanked the community, sponsors and friends that have supported him throughout this year.

The KKP Motorsport driver's championship will start at the Clipsal 500 in Adelaide in March next year.

