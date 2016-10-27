Questions raised over cyclist death investigation

A BUNDABERG police officer has agreed with a coroner's observation that investigations into cycling fatalities are "lax” at a joint inquest into the death of two Bundaberg men.

Yesterday's proceedings in the Coroner's Court in Bundaberg looked at the circumstances surrounding the death of 61-year-old cyclist Timothy Kepui who died in hospital about 10 hours after suffering fatal injuries in a collision at the intersection of Barolin and McCarthy Sts about 8.40am on May 3, 2014.

The court heard Dr Kepui was turning right into McCarthy St when he was overtaken on his right by a ute towing a trailer. HIS handlebars clipped the ute and he fell from the bike and hit his head on a metal plate on the trailer.

On Tuesday, the inquest focused on the death of 57-year-old cyclist Ian Jensen, who died at the scene after colliding with a Bundaberg Regional Council truck begin driven by Christopher Tydhof in Johnston St about 2.50pm on June 1 last year.

In both cases police prosecutors dropped the charge of due care and attention against the drivers, decisions that were at odds with the recommendation from the forensics crash investigators.

Yesterday Senior Constable Tim Lowth was questioned about his role as the forensic crash investigator into the death of Dr Kepui, the actions undertaken on the day of the crash and subsequent investigations.

Snr Const Lowth said the crash was initially attended by three relatively junior QPS officers who did not take photos or sketches of the scene and didn't arrange to seize Dr Kepui's bike or the ute towing the trailer that was being driven by Russell Lyons.

By 11am when Snr Const Lowth became aware that Dr Kepui was likely to die the road had been washed and potential critical evidence had been lost.

He said because of the those circumstance he didn't visit the scene until 3pm.

Coroner David O'Connell said one could get the view that the investigation process was less than diligent.

"If you don't go to the scene how can you know there's been a loss of evidence?” Mr O'Connell asked.

He said there seemed to be a lax approach when it came to cyclists.

"Unfortunately I have to agree with you,” Snr Const Lowth said.

Despite any potential evidence loss, Snr Const Lowth said he still formed the view from witness statements that Mr Lyons had "ample time to see what was happening in front” and should have been able to safely pass Dr Kepui on the left.

The court heard Snr Const Lowth was not present for a meeting between police prosecutions and other officers which determined the charge be dismissed.

In his closing address, counsel assisting the coroner John Aberdeen noted there was merit in Snr Const Lowth's suggestion that junior or first-year constables should undertake traffic crash investigation training.

The findings of the inquest will be handed down at a later date after Mr O'Connell considers all the evidence.