Queensland's oldest pipe band needs your support

ALL THINGS CELTIC: The Bundaberg Caledonian Pipe Band is coming to the Moncrieff.

THE Bundaberg Caledonian Pipe Band has been around for a cool 133 years, serving as the traditional soundtrack to events across the region.

It is the oldest piping band in Queensland - and it needs the support of Bundaberg music lovers to keep bringing those solemn and triumphant sounds.

The band is holding "a tribute to all things Celtic” with its annual concert next week at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

"After a wonderful concert last year, 'Honouring the War Years', the band hopes Bundaberg will again support their local pipe band and help keep Bundaberg's Scottish Band entertaining for many more years,” secretary Julie Myers said.

Lead by drum major Tony Burchardt, pipe major Kyle Myers and drum sergeant Peter Keirnan, the Bundaberg Caledonian Pipe Band supports Bundaberg and region through Anzac parades, memorials, festivals and private functions.

The band is also a teaching platform for students in both instruments.

The concert on November 5 will feature singer Suellen Cusack-Greensill, the Bundaberg Orpheus Singers, Celtic performances by the Alison Petersen Dancers along with traditional and popular songs on the pipes and drums.

Tickets are selling at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, $27 for adults and $23 for children under 14.

Call the Moncrieff on 4130 4100.