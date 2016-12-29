Queenslanders told to prepare for possible flash flooding

WET CONDITONS: Next week could get very wet across Queensland.

A MONSOONAL trough could dump more than 100mm of rain across parts of Queensland from next week.

Rockhampton-based weather forecaster Mike Griffin said people in central Queensland should prepare for possible flash flooding from Monday as the system moves down the coast.

"Early next week part of the monsoon is going to develop up in the gulf and it's going to roll down the coast with a low developing," Mr Griffin said.

"There is a lot of rain expected for the Northern Queensland coast which could eventually affect the Central Queensland coast and then roll on down Brisbane."

Computer modelling on the The Bureau of Meteorology shows falls of 400mm are possible between January 2-5 but Mr Griffin said that appeared to be unlikely at this stage.

"I don't know about 400mm, but 100mm is possible," Mike said.

"They're models and they're only limited to what they can do... to get the tropics right is very difficult."

"The heavy falls (in CQ) next week will be patchy."

Mr Griffin said there had been extremely heavy falls recorded near Sarina, south of Mackay, this week.

"(About) 36 hours ago they had 119mm, some bloke reckons he got 200mm at his place," Mike said.

The bureau's forecast for next week includes "some uncertainty surrounding the movement of the monsoonal trough" after the weekend.

"These systems (upper troughs) will likely combine to result in a deep trough forming over the interior of the state, extending a deep moist air mass through northern, central and eastern districts with some showers, rain areas and storms likely.

"Some heavy falls are likely in this scenario, particularly with thunderstorms."

There were good 24 hour rainfall totals recorded at Hedlow (42mm) and Pacific Heights (40mm) (to 9am Tuesday) this week.

For current storm warning updates check the Bureau of Meteorology website.