The Queensland homes selling from as little as $25,000

IF YOU don't mind moving to a rural community and getting yourself a fixer-upper, there are a few cheap deals going and the prices are low, low, low.

Or perhaps you're looking to find properties to invest in that won't break the bank.

One home, at Hawkins St, Miles, has been priced at $25,000 - and using a rough estimate of current repayments, you'd be paying it off at around $28 a week on a 30-year loan.

This one is a cheap fixer-upper.

While the house does need a major renovation, the land is a nice 1199 sq m size in a central location close to town facilities and features an outdoor entertaining area.

However, if you're in the mood for an outback life, you may want to look at this little Aussie gem at Muttaburra.

Muttaburra is located on the banks of the Thomson River which is a popular fishing retreat.

It includes a local school, swimming pool, store, hotel, motel and post office.

It's about 120 km to the outback hub of Longreach and this Sword St home will set you back $48,000.

Just in case your dream was ever to buy a school house with five acres of free-hold land, now's the chance.

Richmond is between Mt Isa and Townsville, and this school house is priced at $36,900.

Hipsters rejoice, there's a retro little home for sale at Charter's Towers and it has been priced at $45,000 negotiable.

It's located close to the CBD and walking distance to schools and the hospital.

Then there's a simple two-bedroom home on a large block at Julia Creek and it costs $50,000.