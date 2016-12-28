Queensland emergency round up

Paramedics had a range of emergency jobs to attend across Queensland.

A SHOULDER, injury, dog bite, snake bite, crashes and more- emergency services had a busy night across Queensland.

Here is a list of call outs the Queensland Amblunce Service attended across the state.

Charters Towers- Snake bite

A female in her 70s was transported in stable condition to Charters Towers Hospital after reportedly being bitten by a snake at 10.06pm.

Brooloo- Single-vehicle rollover

A male in his teens was assessed by paramedics after reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Moy Pocket at 10.31pm. He declined QAS transport.

Brightview- Single-vehicle crash

Paramedics responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Brightview Road at 12.22am. Five occupants were assessed by QAS and three of them were transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

Bentley Park- Car and pedestrian incident

A female in her 20s was transported in astable condition with a shoulder injury after reports of a car and pedestrian incident on Wesel Street at 1.36am.

Tungamull- Dog bite

A male in his 60s was transported in stable condition with a superficial laceration after a reported dog bite at a private residence at 6.02pm.

Tamaree- Single-vehicle rollover

A female in her 30s was transported in stable condition to Gympie hospital with an arm injury after reports of a small-vehicle rollover on a private property at 6.15pm.

Rocklea- Fire

Paramedics were called to standby at a fire for QFES on Ipswich Road at 6.37pm. There were no patients for QAS.

Surfers Paradise- Fire

Paramedics were called to standby for QFES for a fire on Ferny Avenue at 7.06pm. One male was assessed for smoke inhalation and declined transport.

Biddaddaba- House fire

Paramedics have been on standby at a house fire for QFES after being called at 3.34am.

Mungar- Single-vehicle crash

A male patient was assessed by paramedics after reports of a single-vehicle crash on Mungar Road at 5.26am. The patient declined transport.

Curtis Island- Boat Capsize

Paramedics responded to reports of a boat capsize off Curtis Island at 7.22pm. A women in her 70s was deceased. A woman in her 30s and a male child were transported in stable conditions to Rockhampton hospital.

Currumbin Waters- Vehicle into house

Paramedics responded to reports of a vehicle into a house at 11.36pm. A male teenager was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital as a precaution.