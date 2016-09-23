Quality is the life of Brian

QUALITY ASSURED: Greg Bourne congratulates Brian Short on being nominated for one of the Queensland's highest safety awards.

Oceanic Steel: Brian Short has been nominated for one of the State’s highest safety awards.

Mr Short is the safety and quality assurance officer at Bundaberg's Oceanic Steel company and with more than 40 years in the business it's no wonder he was nominated.

Nothing leaves the floor without its quality being overseen by Mr Short.

The 73-year-old was nominated by general manager Greg Bourne in the best individual contribution to work health and safety category.

"Our feeling is with this man's expertise we can achieve anything," Mr Bourne said.

"Anything the big companies can do, we are sure we can do as well."

Anyone not familiar with Oceanic need only look around the city to see its work.

OCEANIC STEEL: Richard Bourne, Lea-Anne Davison, Brian Short and Greg Bourne. Mike Knott

One of its latest projects is the walkway across the Burnett River rail bridge.

Mr Bourne said without Mr Short's expertise and quality assurance, installations like that may not go as smoothly.

Close to 40 Queensland businesses and staff were named as finalists in this year's awards.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said the nominees had shown fantastic commitment to keeping workers safe or getting them back to work after an injury or illness.

"Too many families are devastated when a loved one doesn't come home from work or is seriously injured on the job," Ms Grace said.

"But these people and businesses are getting safety right, doing their bit to avoid fatalities and serious injuries."

In 2016, there are more than 40 finalists in 13 categories.

"These companies are investing in the well-being of their employees, settling for nothing less than maximum safety. And if an injury does occur, they have good processes in place to get that worker back on deck as soon as safely possible," Ms Grace said.

The awards are part of Safe Work Month, which runs during October.

Winners will be announced in Brisbane on October 18.