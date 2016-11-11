QCWA event to mark 40 years of Hinkler branch

Hinkler QCWA president Shirley Baldwin and secretary Lovell are encouraging members of the community to join in their 40th anniversary celebrations.

ON NOVEMBER 19, the Hinkler branch of the Queensland Country Women's Association (QCWA) will meet to celebrate four decades of fun and dedication.

It will be 40 years to the day that the first meeting was held by the Hinkler QCWA ladies.

Branch president Shirley Baldwin said a lot had changed over the years, but the Hinkler branch had gone from strength to strength in what could be a challenging environment.

"Many branches have closed due to lack of members or they've combined into other branches, such as Bargara combining with Bundaberg,” she said.

"The cost of running a branch is phenomenal.”

QCWA president Shirley Baldwin in 1980 after winning a prize for her cooking.

Mrs Baldwin said by holding their meetings at McDonald's and not enduring the costs of their own hall, it was a little easier to stay afloat.

"What keeps us going us our hoy and cent sales every Saturday and that money goes to charities each July,” Mrs Baldwin said.

"Without public support we can't exist.”

Mrs Baldwin - looking over some vintage New South Wales Country Women's Association recipe calendars and the last of the glossy journals to be printed in hard copy - said it was clear that times had changed, but the hard work of the group was as tangible as ever.

"The journals have ceased,” she said.

"With the computers there's a lot of elderly ladies who can't do computers.”

Mrs Baldwin said the group was always looking for new members to join their current team of 11, who had helped many a charitable cause over the years, including providing an African village with a goat for milk.

She also called for members of the public to bring along any memorabilia to the event.

The next Hinkler QCWA cent sale will be held on Novemeber 26 at 1.30pm at the North Bundaberg Progress Hall, Queen St.

Cost of $2 includes afternoon tea.

40 YEARS

What: The Hinkler branch of the QCWA will celebrate 40 years as a group.

Where: The Shamrock Room, Brothers Sports Club

When: 11am for lunch followed by a history of the group

Cost: Free, but people will need to buy their own lunch from the bistro, homemade afternoon tea and birthday cake is free