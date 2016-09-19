Python lets itself into lounge room, relaxes on couch

Bruce Moller with the carpet python that made itself at home on their lounge room couch.

SNAKE season is in full swing, and it seems carpet pythons are wanting to hang out with humankind.

Last week we reported on a large carpet snake holding up traffic near Coonarr, and now a snake has made itself at home on a couple's sofa.

Calavos man Bruce Moller said his wife Fay had sat down to enjoy an orange when the slithery python made its presence known.

"Fay got a bit of a surprise while trying to eat a Gayndah orange in the lounge chair when a 'friendly' local carpet snake popped up to check on her crochet work," he said.

Mr Moller said it was the first time a snake had come into their house and he guessed it may have made its way in through the doggy door.

He said snakes were not all that common around his home.

"We don't have much cane around," he said.

"Just our garden and an avocado farm over the fence.

"Next door they grow capsicums usually."

Mr Moller came to the rescue and let his reptilian guest know its visiting hours were up.

"He went under the lounge chair so I prodded him with a broom and when he came out just put the wide broom across its back near the head and grabbed it behind the head," he said.

Mr Moller said he wasn't super excited about catching it, but knew it was a carpet snake and said it wasn't agitated like a "brown or taipan".

"I took him out in the backyard and threw him back in the garden," Mr Moller said.

"A fair way from the house though."

Mr Moller said he suspected there may be another big snake around, though he had never seen it.

"I'm pretty sure there is a big one in the shed but I just find old skins," he said.

"They're about as big as my forearm."