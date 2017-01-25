33°
News

Push for access to Tobruk prior to sinking

25th Jan 2017 11:48 AM
The ex-HMAS Tobruk arrives in the Port of Bundaberg as thousands of people lined the river to welcome the navy ship.
The ex-HMAS Tobruk arrives in the Port of Bundaberg as thousands of people lined the river to welcome the navy ship. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Regional Dive Wreck Advisory Group is leading the push for the community to be able to tour of ex-HMAS Tobruk prior to her being declared a construction zone as she is prepared to serve the remainder of her life as an artificial dive wreck.

Thousands turned out for the heavy landing ship's arrival at the Port of Bundaberg last month and the lobbying group has been inundated with former navy and army service people and locals wanting to tour the ship.

Advisory Group spokesperson Ed Gibson said the ship was now under the ownership and control of the state government which would spend the next two years ensuring it was safe and all hazardous materials removed from the Navy workhorse prior to it being sunk as a new tourist attraction.

"As with other retired warships now serving as dive wrecks, the Federal Government gifts the assets to the state or territory government which then resumes legal responsibility for the ongoing maintenance of the dive wreck and its business operations,” Mr Gibson said.

"We are fortunate that the state government has appointed some very experienced people to look after this process and they are dedicated to ensuring the community is taken along the journey as the Tobruk is prepared to be sunk as a dive wreck. However, safety is everybody's top priority and currently the vessel is not safe to be toured or opened for public access.

"I can assure the people of Wide Bay we are working hard to arrange an open day where we can get people aboard or even host a black-tie dinner event on the helicopter landing deck as an opportunity to reunite former service people and locals.

"The final decision will be made by the state government and contractors employed to prepare the vessel.”

The ex-HMAS Tobruk arrived in Bundaberg late last year.
The ex-HMAS Tobruk arrived in Bundaberg late last year. Craig Warhurst

Mr Gibson said it could be two years before the ex-HMAS Tobruk was fully prepared, sunk and opened as a dive site in waters between Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.　

"Strict permit conditions regulate the preparation of the Ex-HMAS Tobruk. It is a time-consuming process and include:

  • Removing all fuels, oils and greases
  • Identifying and removing all hazardous materials, including Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs), asbestos, heavy metals, batteries, chemicals, plastics etc.
  • Removing items that could break loose during the scuttling process or be a diver hazard
  • Preparing a safe and interesting dive site to suit different levels of expertise, including cutting diver access holes, removing items that could be a safety hazard (including cabling, non-structural partitions, hatches/doors) and sealing some areas to prevent access for safety reasons
  • Designing the scuttling process to ensure the vessel would settle to the seabed with its structural integrity maintained, in an upright position in the correct location, depth and orientation
  • Towing to the scuttling site, undertaking final on-site preparations, and scuttling the ship
  • Post-scuttling activities, including retrieving debris, clearance dive, and repairing any damage from the scuttling process.

The Wide Bay Regional Drive Wreck Advisory Group estimates the cost to prepare ex-HMAS Tobruk for scuttling is $7 million, with Fraser Coast Regional Council and Bundaberg Regional Council each committing $1 million towards the project. The State Government will cover the remainder of the costs.

"A Tobruk dive site has the potential to contribute between $1 million and $4 million each year to the local economy for up to 50 years. This will be a great rate of return for a one-off estimated investment of approximately $6-7 million.”

People came from far and wide to welcome the ship to Bundaberg.
People came from far and wide to welcome the ship to Bundaberg. Craig Warhurst

Why ex-HMAS Tobruk?

While the Tobruk is comparable in length to many destroyers, it is almost twice the width and given the roll in roll off nature of the vessel it lends itself to the most ideal dive opportunity by providing a giant cavernous interior.

Ex-naval vessels are quickly inhabited by diverse marine life, offer exhilarating diving experiences, and are popular among the diving fraternity.

The HMAS Tobruk has had a very distinguished career and it is only fitting she be given a further opportunity to continue to serve the community as a world class dive site for decades to come.

Capable of carrying 3 helicopters, 18 leopard tanks, 40 armoured personnel carriers, up to 520 soldiers and 130 crew, HMAS Tobruk has run emergency errands around the Pacific arena.

The HMAS Tobruk L50 amphibious heavy lift ship saw 34 years of service from 1980 to 2015 and was deployed on 26 major operations including the Middle East, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Bougainville, East Timor and the Philippines. The ships namesake comes from the Siege of Tobruk during the Second World War, when German and Italian forces laid siege to the north African port for 241 days.

Living up to her motto of "Faithful and Strong”, HMAS Tobruk retired with about 2,000,000 kilometres travelled (equivalent to 40 trips around the world) and countless lives helped.

Dimensions of ex-HMAS Tobruk?

  • Length: 127 metres
  • Draft: 4.9 metres
  • Beam: 18.3 metres
  • Tonnage: 3353 tonnes
  • Launched: 1980
Bundaberg News Mail

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Push for access to Tobruk prior to sinking

Push for access to Tobruk prior to sinking

THE Regional Dive Wreck Advisory Group is leading the push for the community to be able to tour ex-HMAS Tobruk prior to her being declared a construction zone.

No beef with our reef

NATURAL BEAUTY: Journalist Ashley Clark explored the wonders of Lady Musgrave Island during the weekend.

Stingers just one reason why our reef is better

High school student in hospital after snake bite

Tests will be conducted to determine the type of snake.

iPhone and iPad owners need to do this right now

It could stop a hacker controlling your iPhone or iPad

Local Partners

OPINION: It's time to stand up for the older people in our community

WE NEED more beds available for our aged, not less.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

10 things to do in Bundy on Australia Day

What are your plans for Australia Day?

Billycart races, tractor pulling, thong throwing and more

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, January 25

FAREWELL: Ice cream king Anthony Mammino will be farewelled at his funeral today.

Five things you need to know

Taking love by the horns: the cowboy heading for your TV

Taking love by the horns: the cowboy heading for your TV

MARYBOROUGH cowboy Sean Hollands is hoping for a chance at finding love on the upcoming series of Married at First Sight.

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

Nicole Kidman has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the Australian movie Lion.

AMY Adams, Joel Edgerton, Tom Hanks snubbed.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

The design of home offers versatility as it has been previously used as 4 bedrooms (2 adult bedrooms and 2 children bedrooms) 2 living areas, utility room and...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE- IMMACULATE BRICK AND TILE HOME

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $319,000

An immaculate brick and tile home that has been reduced for a quick sale. Take advantage of the sellers circumstances in needing to liquidate this lovely quality...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $579,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes, and under 20 minutes drive...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING HOME - 2 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6 x 6 SHED + SOLAR

29 Maughan Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Get in and be ready for Christmas in this fantastic entertaining home that will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy all members of the family. Attributes of...

PRIVATE PEACEFUL PANORAMIC RURAL VIEWS

378 Bungadoo, Bungadoo 4671

House 3 2 4 $429,000

- Magnificent 5year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with polished floors, on 12.5 acres or 5.04 HA of Paradise. - Private peaceful and tranquil panoramic views from...

A MUCH-LOVED HOME

34a Beatrice Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

Situated in popular Walkervale on a 635m2 corner block sits this much-loved post war home. The home has had the same owner living and loving this as their home for...

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

New Coastline Realty owners have wealth of experience

COASTLINE REALTY: Emma Bauer and Charlie Winten.

Passion, strong local knowledge and a commitment to the local region

Bundaberg market set for "steady growth” in 2017

CoreLogic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 9.6% to $249,000 and the median unit price fell 10.2% to $260,500 in the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 9.6% to $249,000 in three months

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!