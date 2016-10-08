Puppies left to starve but owner can keep his dog

UNDERWEIGHT: Fe, a Chinese crested powder puff dog, is now in good health.

BRENDAN Schnack and Chantelle Currie took in their neighbour's pregnant dog hoping to sell the pups for some quick cash.

But Hera became emaciated suffering from hookworm infestation, uterine discharge and infection and diarrhoea.

An RSPCA investigation found another dog in their care, Fe, a Chinese crested powder puff dog, underweight and suffering from dental disease.

Hera was suffering hookwork infestation and di

On Thursday in Bundaberg Magistrates Court the couple pleaded guilty to a failure to treat and provide food for the animals.

They were fined $1000 each and cannot possess, buy or otherwise acquire any animal for a period of three years.

Magistrate Neil Leverick approved an RSPCA order for Schnack to keep his dog Rocky as long as it was desexed within 28 days.

Fe and Hera are now in good health.