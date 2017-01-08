Punishment at the pump: Bundaberg petrol price jumps

PUNISHED AT THE PUMP: Shell Barolin St was pricing unleaded petrol at 144.9c/L on Sunday afternoon.

DRIVERS got a rude shock on Sunday afternoon when petrol prices soared around the city.

Shell on Barolin St near Hinkler Central had one of the highest prices for unleaded petrol at 144.9 cents per litre.

That is more than 16 cents, or 13 per cent, over the RACQ's Fair Fuel Price for Bundaberg of 127.1.

Caltex on the same street was charging 126.9, and BP Barolin St 127.9.

Freedom Fuels on Princess St was selling unleaded for 121.9 cents per litre.

Some motorists were caught out by the price hike.

"Filled my Ford Focus (at Shell Barolin) yesterday...usually only (costs) me around $50 and cost me $70,” Millee Hughes wrote on social media.

In the leadup to Christmas prices across most of the big chains hovered around 119.9.

Just two months ago Bundaberg was crowned the cheapest place in Queensland to buy unleaded petrol.

RACQ's October fuel report revealed the average cost of ULP in Bundaberg was 117.7 cents per litre (cpl), 2.5cpl cheaper than the average price in Brisbane.

Before that, RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said, the last time Bundaberg had the cheapest fuel in the state "John Howard was still the prime minister and the average price of ULP was 75.9cpl”.

A year ago diesel fuel hit a low of 99.9 cents. It is now up around 136.

You can find the RACQ's Fair Fuel Price here.