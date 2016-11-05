30°
Business

Protect your intellectual property

Jim Alouat
| 5th Nov 2016 7:18 AM
PROTECT YOURSELF: InsiteSJC partner David Newby says is warning others to be vigilant about their intellectual property.
PROTECT YOURSELF: InsiteSJC partner David Newby says is warning others to be vigilant about their intellectual property. Jim Alouat

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BUNDABERG business is warning people to protect their intellectual property after it says a planning report it spent months working on was used by someone else to submit five development applications to the council.

InsiteSJC partner David Newby said he was shocked when he discovered a report, first submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council in December 2014, had been duplicated soon after by Mark Mergard and Bernard Kemps without InsiteSJC's consent or licence.

Development applications provided to council are available to read on council's website.

The NewsMail approached Mr Mergard who declined to comment.

"It was an application for a proposal for a backpacker accommodation on Bargara Rd,” Mr Newby said.

Senior town planner Shane Booth, who created the original report, said it was odd to see your work used verbatim.

"It offended me because these reports are the end product of months of negotiations with council and relevant parties,” Mr Booth said.

"The real bit that was annoying was there's a part of the application which says 'the development application follows pre-lodgement discussion with Bundaberg Regional Council management'.

"They never had these meetings. These were meetings I had with council.”

A court-directed mediation session followed before an agreement was reached a few months ago, which included a "substantial amount” to be paid in compensation, and a public apology to be printed in the NewsMail.

The public apology, in the public notice section of today's paper, says "We, Mark Mergard and Bernard Kemps of Bundaberg apologise to InsiteSJC for any use of InsiteSJC's intellectual property contained within a development application report, without InsiteSJC's consent or licence”.

Mr Newby said the incident had made him more wary of his business's intellectual property and warned others to prepare for a long battle when it came down to copyright infringement.

"We are more vigilant with PD online (Bundaberg Regional Council's development application portal) and we will have our solicitors revise our copyright,” Mr Newby told the NewsMail.

Bundaberg News Mail
DV debacle as victims not referred to shelter

DV debacle as victims not referred to shelter

THE director of a shelter for those fleeing domestic violence wants answers after a crisis support service told her they had been directed not to refer clients.

Logging firm to meet residents

Logging truck

A forestry company has released a statement clarifying its activity

Protect your intellectual property

PROTECT YOURSELF: InsiteSJC partner David Newby says is warning others to be vigilant about their intellectual property.

A business is warning people to protect their intellectual property

REVEALED: Rise in pedestrian and motorcycle deaths

A motorcycle officer tracks speeding drivers

Pedestrians are susceptible to distractions such as texting

Local Partners

Logging firm to meet residents

A FORESTRY company has released a statement clarifying its activity planned for Goodnight Scrub State Forest following concerns from Morganville residents.

French mayor visiting Bundaberg

LEST WE FORGET: Bargara State School students Connor Dwyer and Lacey Turnbull with the wooden crosses that will be sent to France after ANZAC Day. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

French mayor to visit the region on Monday

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

MICHAEL Buble has confirmed the devastating news that his eldest son Noah, three, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Susan Schneider and late husband Robin Williams

Comedian's widow says dementia led to suicide.

Book highlights key life skills for girls

Author Kaz Cooke has published a new book for younger girls.

Writer Kaz Cooke has sage advice for parents of tweens

TV Insider: Miranda Kerr on dealing with model life

Miranda Kerr pictured on the set of the TV series Australia's Next Top Model.

The Aussie supermodel talks the power of good thinking

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera almost wed in vegas

Aubrey Plaza had secret relationship with Michael Cera

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

'Boa' by Edra couch posted by Edra on Twitter

Why would a couch cost $52k?

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Mel Gibson has a 'childlike' nature

4 BEDROOM BRICK BEAUTY

23 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 2 $257,000

Say Hello to a Good Buy! Inspect this brick beauty in Kepnock. Features 4 bedrooms and is a very neat and tidy older style brick veneer home in a great location...

CHEAPEST BLOCK WITH OCEAN VIEWS!

Lot 45 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Where can you get an ocean view for this price! nicely elevated ... $179,000

Where can you get an ocean view for this price! nicely elevated above the allotments infront, ensuring you will always have an ocean view. Located in an exclusive...

ELEVATED BLOCKS IN EXCLUSIVE OCEAN ESTATE!

Lots 37,40-43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Where can you get an ocean view for this price! These blocks ... $220,000

Where can you get an ocean view for this price! These blocks are nicely elevated above the allotments infront, ensuring you will always have an ocean view. Located...

UNINTERRUPTED PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS!

Lots 3-12 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure absolute oceanfront land, right ... $395,000

Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure absolute oceanfront land, right on the stunning Pacific Ocean. Where can you get an uninterrupted ocean view for this...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? - DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... OFFERS OVER...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

2 BLOCKS TO CLEAR AT $115,000.00

Lot 8 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at ... $115,000

The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at $115,000 to invest into his next project. This is a genuine opportunity- don't sit on the fence. On...

VACANT COMMERCIAL LAND WITH MAIN ROAD FRONTAGE

Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard - 2,400 m2 - $336,000 plus GST Note- ... $336,000 + GST

Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard - 2,400 m2 - $336,000 plus GST Note- Lot12 Lillian Cres- 1706m2 shares a common boundary and can also be purchased for $210,000+ GST...

400m2 PRESTIGE HOME + 702m2 COMBINED INDUSTRIAL SHEDS ON 25 ACRES

471 Booyan Road, Moorland 4670

House 9 5 20 $980,000

A secluded property just 5 minutes from convenience stores, a Tavern, 20kms's of unspoilt sandy beaches and just 20 minutes to the C.B.D of Bundaberg. 400 M2...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!