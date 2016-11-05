Protect your intellectual property

PROTECT YOURSELF: InsiteSJC partner David Newby says is warning others to be vigilant about their intellectual property.

A BUNDABERG business is warning people to protect their intellectual property after it says a planning report it spent months working on was used by someone else to submit five development applications to the council.

InsiteSJC partner David Newby said he was shocked when he discovered a report, first submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council in December 2014, had been duplicated soon after by Mark Mergard and Bernard Kemps without InsiteSJC's consent or licence.

Development applications provided to council are available to read on council's website.

The NewsMail approached Mr Mergard who declined to comment.

"It was an application for a proposal for a backpacker accommodation on Bargara Rd,” Mr Newby said.

Senior town planner Shane Booth, who created the original report, said it was odd to see your work used verbatim.

"It offended me because these reports are the end product of months of negotiations with council and relevant parties,” Mr Booth said.

"The real bit that was annoying was there's a part of the application which says 'the development application follows pre-lodgement discussion with Bundaberg Regional Council management'.

"They never had these meetings. These were meetings I had with council.”

A court-directed mediation session followed before an agreement was reached a few months ago, which included a "substantial amount” to be paid in compensation, and a public apology to be printed in the NewsMail.

The public apology, in the public notice section of today's paper, says "We, Mark Mergard and Bernard Kemps of Bundaberg apologise to InsiteSJC for any use of InsiteSJC's intellectual property contained within a development application report, without InsiteSJC's consent or licence”.

Mr Newby said the incident had made him more wary of his business's intellectual property and warned others to prepare for a long battle when it came down to copyright infringement.

"We are more vigilant with PD online (Bundaberg Regional Council's development application portal) and we will have our solicitors revise our copyright,” Mr Newby told the NewsMail.