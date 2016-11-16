28°
News

Proposal would see dental care in hands of the state

Sherele Moody | 16th Nov 2016 7:32 AM
Dental tools and toothbrush
Dental tools and toothbrush seb_ra

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OUR region's public dental services could be cut if a funding change gets the green light.

Health Minister Cameron Dick says Queensland will be short-changed about $22 million if Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pushes ahead with replacing the National Partnership Agreement on Adult Public Dental Services and the Child Benefits Schedule with the proposed Child and Adult Public Dental Scheme.

Mr Turnbull needs the Senate to pass the legislation that seeks to transfer responsibility for dental services entirely to the state and territories.

"This will, for the first time, introduce a cap that would effectively deliver a $200 million a year reduction on the schemes it has been designed to replace," Mr Dick said. "Should this scheme be implemented, once the cap is reached, the full liability for providing additional dental services would fall upon the state budget."

Mr Dick said the funding shortfall for Queensland could be $22 million and this could hurt regional and rural public oral health services.

"While dental services in our urban areas will be affected, we know these cuts will be felt hardest in our regional and rural communities," Mr Dick said.

"There is no question these cuts will put at risk the dental health of communities across Queensland, especially in regional and rural areas."

A Queensland Health spokesman said Commonwealth funding supported 20% of all public dental activity in the state last financial year.

"If Commonwealth funding for Queensland is reduced, there is a risk waiting times for public oral health services will increase for Queenslanders," the spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Sussan Ley said her government would invest $2.1 billion in the Child and Adult Public Dental Scheme.

"The CAPDS would be the largest-ever Commonwealth investment to the states and territories to provide frontline public dental services," she said.

Longest dental wait times

We have regional Queensland's longest public dental waiting list, with many the patients waiting to receive dentures.   ARM Newsdesk analysis of Queensland Health data reveals there are 12,163 patients requiring treatment in the Wide Bay, which covers the Bundaberg, Fraser Coast and Burnett areas.   The Wide Bay has the third longest wait list of the state's 16 health regions, the August 31 statistics show.   It is only out-ranked by Brisbane metro north and Brisbane metro south.   The data also shows 66% of the Wide Bay's 2693 patients requiring priority treatment - such as creation and fitting of dentures - are waiting beyond the expected timeframe for care.    However, every one of the 9328 general patients, 127 general anesthetic patients and 15 clinical assessment patients are within the given timeframe.   Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington said the area's long waiting list was because of the Bay's aging population and low income bracket.   "As a result, there is a high demand on public health services, which is reflective across not only oral health, but all our services," Mr Pennington said.   "The only patients waiting beyond clinically-recommended waiting times are those in the priority care category which consists of specialised dental care including the provision of dentures.

"These patients have already received general care and require further treatment."

Mr Pennington said that for more than two years the region's public dental patients were clinically assessed and received routine dental care appointments within the recommended waiting times.

"This is a significant improvement on previous waiting times and was achieved through a combination of continuing dedication of our oral health clinic staff in clearing their lists within the recommended waiting time and funding that enabled many public appointments to be handled by private dentists," Mr Pennington said. - ARM NEWSDESK

Federal funding cut may bite into our dental services

OUR region's public dental services could be cut if a mooted Federal Government funding change gets the green light.

Health Minister Cameron Dick says Queensland will be short-changed about $22 million if Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pushes ahead with replacing the National Partnership Agreement on Adult Public Dental Services and the Child Benefits Schedule with the proposed Child and Adult Public Dental Scheme.

Mr Turnbull needs the Senate to pass the legislation that seeks to transfer responsibility for the provision of dental services entirely to the state and territories.

"This will, for the first time, introduce a cap that would effectively deliver a $200 million a year reduction on the schemes it has been designed to replace," Mr Dick said.

"Should this scheme be implemented, once the cap is reached, the full liability for providing additional dental services would fall upon the state budget."

Mr Dick said the funding shortfall for Queensland could be $22 million and this could hurt regional and rural public oral health services quite hard.

"While dental services in our urban areas will be affected, we know these cuts will be felt hardest in our regional and rural communities," Mr Dick said.

"There is no question these cuts will put at risk the dental health of communities across Queensland, especially in regional and rural areas."

A Queensland Health spokesman said Commonwealth funding supported 20% of all public dental activity in the state last financial year.

"If Commonwealth funding for Queensland is reduced, there is a risk waiting times for public oral health services will increase for Queenslanders," the spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Health Minister Sussan Ley said her government would invest $2.1 billion in the Child and Adult Public Dental Scheme.

"The CAPDS would be the largest-ever Commonwealth investment to the states and territories to provide frontline public dental services," the spokeswoman said. - ARM NEWSDESK

Categories explained

# General care refers to routine dental care including preventive care, scaling and cleaning, fillings, extractions and dentures. Treatment to be completed within two years is preferred.

# Clinical assessment includes a brief examination by a dentist, dental specialist or dental prosthetist to determine what waiting list is appropriate for the patient. Assessment within one month is desirable.

# Priority care includes specialised dental care related to medical conditions as well as orthodontics, oral surgery and oral pathology.

Source: Queensland Department of Health
 

Bundaberg News Mail
Pensioner needs $6k in two weeks or he may go blind

Pensioner needs $6k in two weeks or he may go blind

IT MAY be a little early, but Charles "Joe” Pocock and wife Kathleen are hoping for a Christmas miracle.

UPDATE: Motorcylist killed in crash with truck

The scene of the crash on Rosedale Rd.

Paramedics are treating a motorcyclist after a crash at Meadowvale

Government announces $5m for second stage of Multiplex

WORKING: The State Government has committed $5 million towards Stage 2 of the Multi-purpose Sports and Community Centre.

Grant secures flood evacuation centre

Our gift to you this Christmas - free stuff!

Fetch a cracker deal this Christmas!

WE’RE giving you a Christmas present you can’t refuse.

Local Partners

Pensioner needs $6k in two weeks or he may go blind

IT MAY be a little early, but Charles "Joe” Pocock and wife Kathleen are hoping for a Christmas miracle.

CBD parklets are coming to Bundy

WHALE MURAL: Bundaberg CBD. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

New idea to aid revitalisation of the city heart

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 15

LOAD OF RUBBISH: Bundaberg Regional Council's free tip weekend has been extended and now starts today.

Five things you need to know today

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

Aussie stars join cast to tell heartbreaking story of love and loss

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

Ziltoid is back to steal our coffee

Devin is back and he is bringing tracks from Trascendance to play live. Photo Contributed

Musical genius returns to blow our minds

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

Klum has learnt how to "embrace" her body after having four children

HUGE, LEVEL, CLEAR 1240m2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCK- END OF CUL-DE-SAC

11 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

Residential Land Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of ... $129,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

A fantastic home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E being a drive to CBD, hospitals and amenities. Three good sized bedrooms...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

PET FRIENDLY FREE STANDING UNIT

4/77 Avoca Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 1 1 1 $120,000

Too busy with a life to maintain the lawn and garden? Like to be independent? Just move in and never be a slave to the house again. Stand-alone villa in...

FENCED ACRE, TOWN WATER, POOL, SHEDS GALORE!

38 Park Estate Drive, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $445,000

This property has everything you could want out of rural living! Located only minutes to town in a peaceful small acreage estate with town water. Escape the...

AMAZING SERENE RURAL LIFESTYLE

17 Mark Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

A serene acreage property offering the most tranquil of rural settings to enjoy from your back veranda that runs the full length of the home. This home is all...

CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY IN THE CHRISTMAS STREET!

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $349,990

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

QUALITY HOME IN A QUALITY LOCATION

125 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $389,000

Situated in a well elevated position and conveniently located just a few minutes to Bundaberg's major retail hub of Sugarland Shopping town, primary school, 5...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. Coral Gardens is one of Bundaberg's most prestige...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Iconic space for ideas: co-working home in Bundy's heart

CENTRAL OFFICE: Rahel Clarke and Dan Willersdorf plan the new Generator Bundaberg Coworking Space in the Bundaberg Post Office Building.

IT'S a hidden space in our city you've probably never thought about.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!