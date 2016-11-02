Property owner not happy about proposed RV park

A map of the proposed RV Park area at the old showgrounds.

BUNDABERG property owner Hugh Hawkins is not happy about a proposed RV park site at the old showgrounds.

The proposal for the old showgrounds site came from Bundaberg Regional Council in August in response to a growing demand for free or low cost RV stopover locations in the region.

Stopovers would be limited to a maximum of three days at a time.

However, Mr Hawkins said the area along Burrum St to Bingera St used to be a dump site and he thought the proposal had not been properly thought through.

"If you drive into it, you can see areas that have sunk,” he said.

"It is not stable or suitable for putting any big structures up.”

But the council's Tourism and Regional Growth spokesman Councillor Greg Barnes said the site's history would not affect the proposal.

"The former showgrounds was historically the site of a council waste facility and has since been used to host many events,” he said.

Lauren and Hugh Hawkins stand in the park with their units in the background more than 25 years ago.

"There would be no construction considered for this site if it was converted to an RV park.”

Mr Hawkins and his partner own a string of units that borders the proposed new RV park and said they were not informed by the council about the proposition and instead, obtained a copy of the plans by accident.

He said the proposed park would be a hindrance to residents in the area, including the 60 tenants who live in his 18-unit block adjacent to the park.

"The noise would be my main concern as well as the aesthetics, the view,” he said.

"It is a beautiful little park with lots of birds. This is the only little bit of park that has been left free in the area. It is a lovely asset to Bundaberg.

"Our tenants love to sit on their balconies and have a view of the trees and the nature, we don't want that taken away from them.”

Mr Hawkins said he constructed the unit block in the area 25 years ago and believed the RV Park would considerably devalue his property.

"We never thought anything would be there when we started construction,” he said.

"Who would build on a tip?

"It is obviously going to lower the value of our land because it will affect the aesthetics.”

Cr Barnes said letters about the proposal were sent to all owners and residents of surrounding properties, including holiday park operators.

He said plans were still in the early stages.

"Council is undertaking a consultation process first and depending upon the feedback received will then determine if it then advances to an Expression of Interest.”