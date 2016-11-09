30°
News

Program to 'break the cycle' of violence

Eliza Goetze
| 9th Nov 2016 5:31 PM
"It is vital that Queensland women fleeing domestic and family violence or seeking support and advice know who they can turn to in their time of crisis,” Minister Shannon Fentiman said.
"It is vital that Queensland women fleeing domestic and family violence or seeking support and advice know who they can turn to in their time of crisis,” Minister Shannon Fentiman said. Nev Madsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW program to target domestic and family violence at the source will begin in Bundaberg in 2017.

Funding of $106,463 has been fast tracked from the state budget to help EDON Place establish a perpetrator intervention program.

President of the agency, Ken Hendrie, said the program was a vital step in breaking the cycle of violence.

"It will allow us to offer a service we don't have at the moment, for perpetrators of domestic violence who want to change their behaviour,” Mr Hendrie said.

"It will be a 20-week program will give them the opportunity to identify what their behaviour is and how their behaviour is abusive, and allow them to change their behaviour so they can have respectful relationships.”

Edon Place had been supporting victims of domestic violence for many years, Mr Hendrie said, "but unless you target the source of the violence, you will never solve the problem”.

"Domestic violence is about power and control and one of the biggest issues is male privilege.

"Men believe they have a right to behave in a certain way, and society reinforces that.”

Violence is a learned behaviour, he said.

"Children don't have the issue of power and control. They learn that behaviour.

"If we teach them how to have respectful relationships from an early age, we can break that cycle.”

The program is in development and is expected to begin early next year.

Update to save time

Police will receive details of private applications for Domestic Violence Orders as soon as the details are entered into the Queensland-Wide Integrated Courts criminal case management system operated by the Magistrates Courts of Queensland under new changes by the State Government.

Any court decisions that result from these applications will also be rapidly available to police, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath announced yesterday.

"In situations where every minute can matter, this rapid sharing of information between courts and the police can be of critical importance, providing police with the most up-to-date information possible when they are dealing with domestic violence situations,” Mrs D'Ath said.

"This will help save lives.”

The moves are a response to one of the key recommendations in the Not Now, Not Ever: Putting an End to Domestic Violence in Queensland report.

Mrs D'Ath said police would be able to take action sooner when needed, and would arrive at an address better informed.

Minister hits back over claim

The Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Minister Shannon Fentiman has hit back at an attack by MP Ros Bates in State Parliament last week over an email from DV Connect CEO Di Mangan that suggested the State Government had advised the victim referral service to "slow down” on private refuge accommodation.

A Wide Bay private shelter operator who received the email was concerned there may have been a "directive”, but Ms Mangan and Ms Fentiman said there was not.

"It is vital that Queensland women fleeing domestic and family violence or seeking support and advice know who they can turn to in their time of crisis,” Ms Fentiman said.

"DV Connect will always assess the safety of a potential placement and best suitable accommodation for a woman escaping violence, taking into account her individual circumstances.

"It is simply irresponsible for the Member for Mudgeeraba Ros Bates to play politics with women's lives.

"By spreading false rumours about so-called "directives” to DV Connect about what shelters they can refer women to, she runs the serious risk of discouraging women from coming forward to seek help.”

DV Connect received 596 calls for help on Monday.

If you or someone you know needs help you can call the statewide, 24-7 hotline on 1800 811 811.

Bundaberg News Mail
MISSING AT SEA: Skipper search to continue 48 hours on

MISSING AT SEA: Skipper search to continue 48 hours on

UPDATE: THE search for missing man Brett Munn will resume at first light on Thursday after divers searched the capsized vessel finding no traces of the skipper.

Former Labor MP calls for Donaldson to step down

FORMER MP: Brian Courtice is calling on Leanne Donaldson to step down.

Furore around MP could pave way for One Nation

Bundy paramedic to present research to world

CANADA BOUND: QAS paramedic Cameron Anderson is heading to Canada to present his research paper.

Sights set on Canada

Cyclist and bus collide at busy Bundaberg intersection

The scene of a crash between a cyclist and a bus on the corner of George and Barolin Sts.

It is believed the cyclist is not seriously injured.

Local Partners

Program to 'break the cycle' of violence

A NEW program to target domestic and family violence at the source will begin in Bundaberg in 2017.

Bundy man remembers brother who died on HMAS Sydney

REMEMBERING: Stans brother James Greenwood was on the HMAS Sydney when it sunk.

Lives of 645 men were lost

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

American actor Nathan Fillion of cult sci-fi sceries Firefly dons his comfy shoes for Supanova

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Former The Bachelor contestants Kiki Morris and Noni Janur are now living together in Bondi Beach.

She plans to spend the summer at Bondi Beach

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

4 BEDROOM RESIDENCE PLUS 1 BEDROOM FLAT

33 Water Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 3 3 $225,000

Don't judge a book by its cover, this property is very deceiving and will certainly surprise those who inspect with its size and potential. Located on a 1,012m2...

FENCED ACRE, TOWN WATER, POOL, SHEDS GALORE!

38 Park Estate Drive, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $445,000

This property has everything you could want out of rural living! Located only minutes to town in a peaceful small acreage estate with town water. Escape the...

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING HOME - 2 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6 x 6 SHED + SOLAR

29 Maughan Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Get in and be ready for Christmas in this fantastic entertaining home that will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy all members of the family. Attributes of...

CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY IN THE CHRISTMAS STREET!

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $349,990

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

IMMACULATE EXECUTIVE HOME

20 Bisdee Street, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 $475,000

Be the envy of your friends with this superbly designed home set amongst other quality homes in the luxury suburb of Coral Cove, within a short walking distance to...

PET FRIENDLY FREE STANDING UNIT

4/77 Avoca Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 1 1 1 $120,000

Too busy with a life to maintain the lawn and garden? Like to be independent? Just move in and never be a slave to the house again. Stand-alone villa in...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

NEAT LOW SET BRICK WITH A SHED

1 Sunset Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Located just 10 minutes to the Post Office in Bundaberg's C.B.D on a 706m2 fully fenced corner block sits this neat low-set 3 bedroom brick home. The home also...

180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS ON ELEVATED SITE!

28 Emperor Drive, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural ... $175,000

This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural and ocean views from an elevated site, a quick hop, skip, jump to the waters edge. The...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!