Program to 'break the cycle' of violence

"It is vital that Queensland women fleeing domestic and family violence or seeking support and advice know who they can turn to in their time of crisis,” Minister Shannon Fentiman said.

A NEW program to target domestic and family violence at the source will begin in Bundaberg in 2017.

Funding of $106,463 has been fast tracked from the state budget to help EDON Place establish a perpetrator intervention program.

President of the agency, Ken Hendrie, said the program was a vital step in breaking the cycle of violence.

"It will allow us to offer a service we don't have at the moment, for perpetrators of domestic violence who want to change their behaviour,” Mr Hendrie said.

"It will be a 20-week program will give them the opportunity to identify what their behaviour is and how their behaviour is abusive, and allow them to change their behaviour so they can have respectful relationships.”

Edon Place had been supporting victims of domestic violence for many years, Mr Hendrie said, "but unless you target the source of the violence, you will never solve the problem”.

"Domestic violence is about power and control and one of the biggest issues is male privilege.

"Men believe they have a right to behave in a certain way, and society reinforces that.”

Violence is a learned behaviour, he said.

"Children don't have the issue of power and control. They learn that behaviour.

"If we teach them how to have respectful relationships from an early age, we can break that cycle.”

The program is in development and is expected to begin early next year.

Update to save time

Police will receive details of private applications for Domestic Violence Orders as soon as the details are entered into the Queensland-Wide Integrated Courts criminal case management system operated by the Magistrates Courts of Queensland under new changes by the State Government.

Any court decisions that result from these applications will also be rapidly available to police, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath announced yesterday.

"In situations where every minute can matter, this rapid sharing of information between courts and the police can be of critical importance, providing police with the most up-to-date information possible when they are dealing with domestic violence situations,” Mrs D'Ath said.

"This will help save lives.”

The moves are a response to one of the key recommendations in the Not Now, Not Ever: Putting an End to Domestic Violence in Queensland report.

Mrs D'Ath said police would be able to take action sooner when needed, and would arrive at an address better informed.

Minister hits back over claim

The Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Minister Shannon Fentiman has hit back at an attack by MP Ros Bates in State Parliament last week over an email from DV Connect CEO Di Mangan that suggested the State Government had advised the victim referral service to "slow down” on private refuge accommodation.

A Wide Bay private shelter operator who received the email was concerned there may have been a "directive”, but Ms Mangan and Ms Fentiman said there was not.

"It is vital that Queensland women fleeing domestic and family violence or seeking support and advice know who they can turn to in their time of crisis,” Ms Fentiman said.

"DV Connect will always assess the safety of a potential placement and best suitable accommodation for a woman escaping violence, taking into account her individual circumstances.

"It is simply irresponsible for the Member for Mudgeeraba Ros Bates to play politics with women's lives.

"By spreading false rumours about so-called "directives” to DV Connect about what shelters they can refer women to, she runs the serious risk of discouraging women from coming forward to seek help.”

DV Connect received 596 calls for help on Monday.

If you or someone you know needs help you can call the statewide, 24-7 hotline on 1800 811 811.