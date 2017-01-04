29°
News

Products on hand to outwit nits

4th Jan 2017 5:15 PM
A range of products are available to help get rid of head lice.
A range of products are available to help get rid of head lice. Warren Lynam

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG parents of school-age children are urged to prepare for the new school year - and all the challenges that brings - including the ever-present threat of head lice.

Pharmacies stock special combs as well as shampoos, conditioners, creams and other products to treat head lice infestation and Pharmacy Guild of Australia national president George Tambassis said there were chemical-based treatments available as well as treatments based on essential oils including anise, rosemary, lavender, and tea tree oil.

"The wide variety of active ingredients available is due to the fact that head lice are very adaptable and can develop resistance to some chemicals,” Mr Tambassis says.

"For this reason it is important to talk to your community pharmacist about which is the right product for you or your child.

"Your pharmacist has the experience and training to make sure you get the best treatment.”

After selecting a treatment it is important that following use of the product you test if the lice are dead. This is because you need to be sure what you are using is working on the lice.

While resistance is an issue, many treatment failures are due to inadequate time in contact with hair and scalp, inappropriate application methods, or the use of ineffective products. Ask your pharmacist to recommend an evidence-based product - that is: one that is proven to be effective - and also to show you how to apply it effectively.

Whatever head lice treatment is chosen, a fine-tooth comb is essential to get the nits out.

If live lice are found in the combings after treatment, it's possible that the head lice are resistant to the particular product, and retreatment should begin as soon as possible with a product from a different active-ingredient group.

If the lice are dead, treat again in seven days using the same product. If the treatment has worked, the lice will be dead within 20 minutes.

It is possible a head lice product could cause a reaction and should be used with care by women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, children less than 12 months old and people with allergies, asthma or open wounds on the scalp.

Your pharmacist can advise on how best to treat head lice and which products may work best for you or your children.

Bundaberg News Mail
Hundreds of dead fish found in popular pond

Hundreds of dead fish found in popular pond

"WE SMELT them before we realised what it was.” A Bundaberg woman was disgusted to see "hundreds of dead fish” at the botanic gardens today.

Teen girls charged with using stolen credit cards

CARS TARGETED: Three teenage girls have been charged after allegedly using credit and debit cards, stolen from cars in the Bundaberg region.

Police issues warning to car owners

UPDATE: Man stabbed after alcohol-fuelled incident

INVESTIGATION: A crime scene has been set up at a house on FE Walker St after a man was stabbed.Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail

Stabbing in Kepnock area

Products on hand to outwit nits

A range of products are available to help get rid of head lice.

Creams, combs and conditioners can help battle lice

Local Partners

Beach goers asked to take care of valuables over the summer

Holiday makers asked to make sure they keep an eye on keys on the beach

RATS OF TOBRUK: Noel followed in his father's footsteps

Rat of Tobruk Noel Branch, pictured far left.

Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk

Time to grab a bargain at summer book sale

Books will be sold from 50c

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, January 4

STAR WARS: See Rogue One at the Moncrieff today.

Five things you need to know

Do you want a burger to go with that shake? Yes

ROCK ON: Sophie Strunks serves up super shakes and soda floats at RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner.

45kg of beef eaten in one day

Q 2000 nits: Samsung takes another Quantum leap

Q 2000 nits: Samsung takes another Quantum leap

SAMSUNG Electronics has unveiled what it says is the first television to reproduce 100 percent colour volume, even at the brightest levels

Your chance to win a horoscope diary

Win a diary

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

SCI-FI film's two resourceful leads can’t overcome screenplay.

CES 2017: 50 years on, are we better off with gadgets galore?

Almost half a century of technology from VCRs to robotics.

Remember when mobile phones were used to make phone calls?

Janet Jackson gives birth to first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson.

SINGER and her husband welcomed a baby boy to the world yesterday.

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG's new range of speakers.

The LOUDR CJ98 is capable of generating 3,500W

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

One of the world's tallest observation wheels, the High Roller, dominates the Las Vegas skyline.

Who will be the shining stars of world's top tech show?

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

With 2 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 additional office / study plus utility room and front sunroom and refreshed bathroom, this property will be sure to suit those...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand and surf, almost at your doorstep. It's like having your own...

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHY BOTHER BUILDING - MODERN WITH THE NECESSITIES

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

VACANT AND READY TO GO - BE SETTLED FOR THE NEW YEAR HERE

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR VALUE FOR MONEY THEN LOOK NO FURTHER THAN HERE - DOUBLE SHED + CARAVAN BAY + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS IN FANTASTIC 100% FLOOD FREE...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!