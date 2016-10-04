28°
News

Presto killed off as Foxtel shuts down joint venture

4th Oct 2016 1:33 PM
Presto will not continue after this finale.
Presto will not continue after this finale.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AND Presto, it's gone.

Initially launched as a competitor to Netflix, Presto will go off air from January 31 next year, with customers "invited to transition" over to Foxtel Play from December.

The changes come as Foxtel -- which owns part of Presto -- bought out the remaining shares owned by partner Seven West Media.

Foxtel has been quick to spruik the benefits for Presto subscribers, saying they will have "more premium first-run television programs and more recent movies than ever before".

The decline and ultimate failure of Presto is the first casualty in the streaming market, which caused panicked media companies to build after Netflix flagged its intention to land in Australia.

With the death of Presto, customers will now be left with the choice of Netflix, Foxtel Play and Stan -- owned by Fairfax and Nine.

In the hope of staying competitive, Foxtel Play will have new pricing, which will include two drama packages for $15 per month each, or both for $25.

Paying $10 per month will give you one package of either lifestyle, documentary, and kids, and $25 months extra per month for sports and $20 per month for movies.

According to Foxtel, that means a sports package can be bought for a minimum of $35 a month.

For comparison, Netflix stars from $8.99 per month.

Stan costs $10 per month.

Topics:  editors picks, entertainment, presto, television

Pregnant mum's shocking breast cancer diagnosis

Pregnant mum's shocking breast cancer diagnosis

ROLLING over in bed, Sandi Cooper felt a lump and knew something was wrong.

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Fears someone will die if barricade isn't erected

ROLLOVER: Elliott Heads residents want safety barricades installed after two crashes in four days.

Crashes promt locals to call for safety measure

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.

A new farmers market is coming to Bundaberg

Latest deals and offers

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna is suing building owners

MADONNA has filed a court case against the Central Park West co-op for not allowing her family into her apartment.

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher certainly has tickets on the new Oasis film

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

TOO NICE TO PASS UP AT THIS PRICE

3/8 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

A lovely 2 bedroom unit in a complex of just 3 units that is an easy walking distance to the C.B.D of beautiful Bundaberg for just $95,000. The home offers such a...

BEAT THE RENT CYCLE

4/77 Avoca Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 1 1 1 $120,000

Too busy with a life to maintain the lawn and garden? Like to be independent? Just move in and never be a slave to the house again. Stand-alone villa in...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

MODERN COASTAL QUEENSLANDER

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $528,000

This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights, reluctantly comes to the market for the first time. Due to...

VALUE AND VERSATILITY - DUAL LIVING IDEAL FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

24 Slocomb Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 3 3 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in a highly sort after pocket in Avenell Heights this home offers convenience to amenities, value and versatility for those looking for dual living and...

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SUPERB LOCATION

31 MONTGOMERY STREET, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE! OWNERS ARE READY TO MOVE ON AND HAVE HEAVILY REDUCED THE PRICE! The care and attention to detail is evident immediately as you arrive at...

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.