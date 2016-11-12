Presidents to look after points system

PUSH: Wests and Wallaroos could be two clubs looking at the points next season.

LEAGUE: In another change for the Bundaberg Rugby League, the controversial points salary cap system is set to be looked after by the clubs for next year.

The system, which awards points to players based on where they have played their rugby league, was looked after by commissioner Noel Stitt this year.

Now after the BRL general meeting last Sunday, it has been recommended that three club presidents out of the eight sides control and run the system for next year.

If passed this Monday the clubs would then decide which three presidents would fulfil the role for next season.

Working well this season chairman Mike Ireland said the change was needed.

"It was tough with the commissioner not at most of the games,” said.

"Therefore we felt potentially putting it in the power of the presidents would make it easier to decide what points should be given to players.”

In other news the cap is expected to remain at 90 points for next season, with the BRL happy with the allocation given to each club for their players.