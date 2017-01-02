Prepare for up to 100mm of rain in next 48 hours

THE rain will be coming in waves on Tuesday according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Forecaster Dean Narramore said the monsoonal trough off Northern Queensland and the low and trough off the coast of Gladstone would affect areas between Yeppoon and Hervey Bay.
He said the 48 hours from Monday afternoon right through to Wednesday would be the wettest.
"It will be on and off with the rain," he said.
"It's very had to say, up to 100mm in some areas is predicted.
"Most of the rain will be seen from Mackay to Bundaberg."
It will peak tomorrow and Bundaberg residents are urged to prepare for possible thunderstorms.
SES local controller Jeff Green said people should take advantage of the clear weather today to be storm ready.
"Check gutters and secure loose items before the rain comes," he said.
"People may not be aware that if the gutter are full they are more likely to back up into the roof space then overflow.
"This will cause damage inside the house."
He said to also check the downpipes to make sure they were clear of debris.
"Items in the backyard such as trampolines should be secure," he said.
"The last thing the kids want to see is their Christmas gift hanging in the power lines."
Mr Narramore said there was a strong wind warning and anyone going out on the water should check the weather before doing so.
The forecaster said the wet weather should start to contract and clear for the weekend.
There are no flood warnings currently in place.
Anyone requiring assistance during storms is advised to phone SES on 132 500 number or use the smartphone app or website www.ses.qld.gov.au.
To check weather conditions go to www.bom.gov.au.
- Monsoon season
The northern Australian monsoon season generally lasts from December to March.
It is associated with the inflow of moist west to northwesterly winds into the monsoon trough, producing convective cloud and heavy rainfall over northern Australia.
These moisture-laden winds originate from the Indian Ocean and southern Asian waters.
The north Australian wet season encompasses the monsoon months, but can extend several months on either side.