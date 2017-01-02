Prepare for up to 100mm of rain in next 48 hours

HEAVY RAIN: Locals are being urged to use the last of the sunny weather to prepare their homes as rain moves in.

THE rain will be coming in waves on Tuesday according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Forecaster Dean Narramore said the monsoonal trough off Northern Queensland and the low and trough off the coast of Gladstone would affect areas between Yeppoon and Hervey Bay.

He said the 48 hours from Monday afternoon right through to Wednesday would be the wettest.

"It will be on and off with the rain," he said.

"It's very had to say, up to 100mm in some areas is predicted.

"Most of the rain will be seen from Mackay to Bundaberg."

It will peak tomorrow and Bundaberg residents are urged to prepare for possible thunderstorms.

BOM images showing the Bundaberg rain forecast at midday Monday. Photo: www.bom.gov.au Emma Reid

SES local controller Jeff Green said people should take advantage of the clear weather today to be storm ready.

"Check gutters and secure loose items before the rain comes," he said.

"People may not be aware that if the gutter are full they are more likely to back up into the roof space then overflow.

BOM images showing the Capricornia/WideBay rain forecast for Tuesday. Photo: www.bom.gov.au Emma Reid

"This will cause damage inside the house."

He said to also check the downpipes to make sure they were clear of debris.

"Items in the backyard such as trampolines should be secure," he said.

"The last thing the kids want to see is their Christmas gift hanging in the power lines."

Mr Narramore said there was a strong wind warning and anyone going out on the water should check the weather before doing so.

WET WEATHER: Rain predicted for the Bundaberg region. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN020616WET2

The forecaster said the wet weather should start to contract and clear for the weekend.

There are no flood warnings currently in place.

Anyone requiring assistance during storms is advised to phone SES on 132 500 number or use the smartphone app or website www.ses.qld.gov.au.

To check weather conditions go to www.bom.gov.au.

Monsoon season

The northern Australian monsoon season generally lasts from December to March.

It is associated with the inflow of moist west to northwesterly winds into the monsoon trough, producing convective cloud and heavy rainfall over northern Australia.

These moisture-laden winds originate from the Indian Ocean and southern Asian waters.

The north Australian wet season encompasses the monsoon months, but can extend several months on either side.