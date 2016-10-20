28°
Premier opens door for fluoride in Bundy's water

Jim Alouat
| 20th Oct 2016 6:30 PM
WATER FIGHT: Bundaberg Regional Council's 2013 decision to not go ahead with fluoridation may be revisited.
WATER FIGHT: Bundaberg Regional Council's 2013 decision to not go ahead with fluoridation may be revisited. Graham Broadhead

COULD Bundaberg see its drinking water fluoridated?

A dental expert hopes the potential reintroduction of a capped infrastructure program could see fluoride introduced into Bundaberg's drinking water.

On Wednesday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addressed the LGAQ conference at the Gold Coast saying she didn't want the infrastructure costs associated with fluoridating water to be a barrier for councils when considering its introduction.

"My government will look at reintroducing a similar grants program to fund the initial capital works costs for introducing fluoridated water,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"The program will be capped, with priority given to smaller councils with limited financial capacity to shoulder these costs themselves.”

In 2013, Bundaberg Regional Council voted to not go ahead with fluoridation with only former deputy mayor David Batt, who is still a councillor, voting against the motion.

PHILOSOPHY: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she doesn't want infrastructure costs associated with fluoridating water to be a barrier for councils.

Australian Dental Association spokesman Dr Michael Foley said he empathised with councils who could not afford the infrastructure costs and believed the State Government needed to step in.

"We don't ask council to legislate seatbelts, or plain package smoking and all these other major public health safety decisions,” Dr Foley said.

"These are done at the state and federal level and so should decisions relating to water fluoridation.”

Since former premier Campbell Newman passed laws in 2012 leaving it up to councils to fluoridate or not, and the expiration of the fluoridation capital assistance program in 2014, Queensland councils have abandoned fluoridation en masse.

Dr Foley said anti-fluoride campaigners love the fact that the fluoridation decision lies with councils.

"State and federal ministers have high-level health advisors who are used to sifting through evidence,” he said.

"Water fluoridation is endorsed and urged by all health and scientific authorities in Australia.”

Last month the National Health and Medical Research Council released the findings of a study conducted by a research group engaged from the University of Sydney, which yet again reinforced the positive impact of fluoridated water supplies, and the resulting decline in decay for children's permanent and baby teeth.

"The latest report stresses it will reduce tooth decay by about 25%,” Dr Foley said.

"Most importantly they found it was safe.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey says fluoridation is a state issue and should not be imposed on council and its ratepayers.

"Councils are not involved in hearing or eye care so why should they and their ratepayers have to bear a financial burden when it comes to teeth?,” Cr Dempsey.

"The State Government needs to take the lead role in this matter if they believe it to be an issue of public health,” he said.

"The infrastructure costs associated with adding fluoride to a water supply is a one-off cost.

"The real expense comes in the annual costs to maintain the program.”

The council estimates it would cost about $800,000 to maintain a year.

annastacia palaszczuk bundaberg regional council fluoridation



