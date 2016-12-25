Go Fund Me page to to raise funds for unborn baby's funeral

UPDATE: Friends are raising funds for a Maryborough family who lost their unborn baby in a tragic crash in Booral on Christmas Eve.

Rose Sorensen, 44, was seriously injured in the crash that claimed the life of her unborn son.

She remains in a critical condition in hospital, according to a post on a Go Fund Me Page set up to raise money for the family.

Ms Sorensen is believed to have been more than seven months pregnant.

Wendii Easton set up the page to help raise funds for the funeral and other expenses the family might have as a result of the crash.

To make a donation, head to https://www.gofundme.com/sorensen-family-fund

UPDATE Sunday 8am: A PREGNANT woman has lost her unborn baby due to injuries from a serious crash where two cars collided on Christmas Eve.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that around 6.45pm, a Mitsubishi sedan was travelling south on Booral Road when it has struck the side of a van that was travelling northbound, causing the sedan to lose control and veer into the path of an oncoming Toyota sedan," Queensland Police said in a statement.

"The driver of the Toyota, a 44-year-old woman, was transported to the Hervey Bay Hospital with serious injuries. The woman was pregnant, and sadly her unborn baby died as a result of the crash."

"One of the four passengers, a 58-year-old woman, was transported to the Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries."

EARLIER, Saturday 10pm: A PREGNANT woman has been injured in a serious crash at Booral Rd on Christmas Eve.

Emergency services are at the scene.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Two others were injured and have been taken to hospital.

More information to come.