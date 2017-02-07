Predicted cyclone to bring little relief to region

Unfortunately, conditions are expected to stay hot in the Bundaberg region.

AS PEOPLE in the region continue to look to the skies in hope, predictions of a possible cyclone formation are doing little to bring good news.

A potential northern region cyclone that could form on Thursday won't offer relief to the region, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

"That's all the way in the coral sea," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Andrew Bufalino said.

"It won't really be linked."

Mr Bufalino said there was no sign of rain for the region in the near future.

"Everyone's struggling a bit south of the central coast," he said.

So far, this cyclone season has been quiet, something Mr Bufalino puts down to the wind.

"Strong winds in the upper levels decide potential for cyclone development," he said.

"You need weak winds in the upper levels to initiate cyclone development."

Mr Bufalino said it was hard to say when the region's hot conditions might subside, but explained why they were sticking around.

"We've been dominated by a ridge of high pressure that's been almost stationary over the last few weeks, since the start of the year actually," he said.

"Mid-next week could be a game changer, but it's too early to say."

Far from cooling off, the region's mercury will continue to bubble away with maximums of around 34 degrees predicted towards the end of the week.

The region's hot temperatures are in stark contrast to northern Australia's record breaking rainfalls.

According to the bureau's weekly climate report, the highest rainfall totals were recorded around the northwest Top End, with several sites setting daily February rainfall records.

Cyclone facts

There's a moderate chance that conditions will transform into Thursday's predicted cyclone for the northern region.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's cyclone outlook, an active monsoon trough will move from the Kimberley, across the central Top End and into the Gulf of Carpentaria.

A tropical low is likely to form over the Gulf of Carpentaria in the lead-up to Thursday.

Favourable conditions for cyclone development mean the tropical low is expected to strengthen.