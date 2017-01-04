The "prank" that almost killed my son is still going on

Jamie Cox suffered head injuries when he collapsed after being put in a choker hold by a fellow student at a Gold Coast school.

GOLD Coast dad Rod Cox, whose teen son Jamie almost died after a choking "prank" at Palm Beach-Currumbin High last June, said he was "dismayed" at the latest tragedy.

"This almost cost Jamie his life and now it has happened again with tragic consequences," Mr Cox said.

"It's bitterly disappointing that this sort of stuff is still going on."

Jamie, 15, suffered critical head ­injuries when he collapsed in the PBC playground after being put in a choker hold by a fellow student.

The young champion kayaker spent several days in the Gold Coast University Hospital and underwent weeks of rehab, but has made a full ­recovery.

His attacker was not char­ged by police but was later expelled from the school.

Mr Cox said at the time of the ­incident he feared he would lose his son and warned teens to stop the dangerous craze.