30°
News

Power outage hits more than 1000 Bundaberg customers

1st Nov 2016 11:56 AM
Jim Alouat

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ABOUT 1300 Ergon Energy customers are without power in Bundaberg.

The unplanned outage was reported about 11am.

It's impacting customers primarily in Branyan, Alloway, South Bingera, Kensington, Thabeban and Svensson Heights.

Bundaberg News Mail
Power outage hits more than 1000 Bundaberg customers

Power outage hits more than 1000 Bundaberg customers

ABOUT 1300 Ergon Energy customers are without power in Bundaberg.

Showers predicted for Bundy on race day

DAMP DESERT: Paul Norton, Helen Douglas and Barbara Dodds keep the showers at bay at Bundaberg Race Club Day In The Desert event last year. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

One or two of the storms in the Wide Bay could be serious

Teenager bitten by spider, taken to hospital

This spider did not bite the teenager. It's an innocent spider in its web.

The girl was taken to hospital in a stable condition

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 1

AND THEY'RE OFF...: The Melbourne Cup is on today, and there's plenty to do in Bundy.

Five things you need to know

Local Partners

Tough weekend for the Wildcats

THE men's Wildcats believe they now know what it takes to be the best team in the South East Queensland Premier League.

Donations for Eli close to $70,000

Eli Campbell with his mum Brittany Cervantes.

At last count the donations were sitting at $68,495.

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: get your backside trackside

CUP DAY: Punters gather at Thabeban Park for Melbourne Cup Race Day on Tuesday 3 November 2015.

There's plenty happening around Bundaberg on Melbourne Cup Day

WHAT'S ON: Monday, October 31

WITCHING HOUR: It's Halloween today.

Five things you need to know

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

PARIS Hilton tattooed her autograph on her friend Jasmine Waltz's arm at a party.

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Janet Jackson on stage on first night of Unbreakable World Tour

Janet Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey is demanding James Packer buy her a mansion

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Lisa Curry engaged to Elvis impersonator

Lisa Curry and Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew Tabone in Sydney

"He is so sweet", Lisa reveals her fiance.

CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY IN THE CHRISTMAS STREET!

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works. The...

BOXES TICKED

10 Schulte Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

When asking a buyer what they are looking for, the answer often includes easy access to a double shed, 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, double attached garage, outdoor...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of...

180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS ON ELEVATED SITE!

28 Emperor Drive, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land This is what you have been dreaming of! Panoramic rural and ocean ... $175,000

This is what you have been dreaming of! Panoramic rural and ocean views from an elevated site, a quick hop, skip, jump to the waters edge. The 24.5m frontage...

PEACEFUL 5 ACRES ONLY 10 MINS TO TOWN

33 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 3 1 5 $330,000

Looking for a quiet lifestyle property to grow your own fruit and veges or keep a horse? This pretty as a picture' 5 acre property at Sharon could just be the one...

RARE FIND - HUGE 3 BEDROOM BRICK UNIT - AS NEW!

2/3 Bust Street, Svensson Heights 4670

Unit 3 2 2 $289,000

DUPLEX STYLE UNIT IN A SMALL BOUTIQUE COMPLEX OF ONLY 4. OFFERING THE SIZE AND BENEFITS OF A HOUSE BUT WITH VERY LITTLE MAINTENANCE REQUIRED. A SECURE SMALL YARD...

HOT LOCATION! HOT PRICE! BRAND NEW IN CENTRAL BARGARA!

3/43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $350,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW FOR $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS!

79 Fe Walker Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 1 $225,000

A spacious 4 bedroom brick home with large separate lounge and dining spaces. Very motivated owner, must be sold! * Hardwood timber floors throughout bedrooms and...

ONE OF ONLY 6 HOUSES IN AUSTRALIA OVERLOOKING THE OCEAN and GOLF COURSE!

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 O/A $799,000

Unique and quite spectacular, this home is one of only six in the country which are located on a golf course with ocean views. This property sits on the 2nd hole...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!