Possible route changes to Orange Festival parade

THE Orange Festival Committee is currently in the process of considering moving the location of the festival due to a number of external factors.

Orange Festival Committee spokesperson Judy Shepherd said once they were able to finalise the new parade route the real organising can begin.

"Unfortunately this has put us back a bit in the planning process," Mrs Shepherd said.

"Because we haven't nutted out where the parade will be we are behind, we can't plan the event without knowing where it's going to be."

Currently the proposal is to move the parade further along Meson St from the Grand Hotel to the Westside Takeway ans St Joseph's Primary School.

"This allows us the most space and will limit the amount of qualified people needed to man the barriers," Mrs Shepherd said.

"That gives us some other options, it is wider and has more shade and the art gallery, grand hotel and bowls club are all on that section of road.

"This is under the provision that there are not too many objections to that location."

The majority of feedback that the Orange Festival Committee received was against the proposed relocation.

"One of the easier options we were looking at was having to take the whole thing to an enclosed area like the Gayndah Showgrounds," Mrs Shepherd said.

"Something like 90% of people we heard from were vehemently opposed to moving the parade too far from the main street."

The festival committee is committed to a smoothly run festival.

"We don't have the crowd being split up by the races so we will have to work extra hard to find interesting things to add," Mrs Shepherd said.

"At this stage we still haven't confirmed where the parade route will be, we're also trying to get a lot of extra stuff going.

"As I said we are behind with the planning unfortunately."