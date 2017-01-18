34°
News

Pool safety paramount

18th Jan 2017 8:43 AM
BE VIGILANT: Pools are great for families but safety must always be considered
BE VIGILANT: Pools are great for families but safety must always be considered JaySi

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUSTRALIA Day will see thousands of Aussies across the country host backyard pool parties, and local pool experts are once again urging pool owners to take responsibility and be vigilant about the health and safety of their pool, following the horrendous spate of recent drownings.

"40 per cent of pool owners fail to regularly inspect the safety of their pool area,” Rhonda and Pat Henson, owners of Bundaberg Poolwerx said.

"Pool owners must take responsibility and ensure pool gates and fences are in good condition, including the gate's self-locking latch. It's also important that there are no objects or furniture surrounding the pool a child could use to gain access to the pool area.

"Safety is everything around a pool so we are suggesting people nominate a 'Designated Pool Person' to be the safety leader, not only on Australia Day but also in the lead up to ensure the area is safe. There have been far too many tragic reminders this summer already about how vital it is to be water wise and we need to take heed of the message regarding pool safety, and take steps to be more vigilant.”

Poolwerx research also revealed 53 per cent of parents with kids under five, were not confident their child could get themselves out of a pool if they fell in.

"This is a very scary statistic,” Mr Henson said.

"Drowning is one of the major causes of death for kids under five, which is why swimming lessons are a vital preventative step, but another reason a 'Designated Pool Person'' is a smart idea on Australia Day because supervision is paramount when there are children in the pool.”

Mr Henson said the health of the pool water also needed to be considered in order to ensure a safe environment for swimmers.

"Part of a safe pool is healthy water but many people are putting their family at risk by not maintaining their pool water correctly, especially in summer,” he said.

"Pools require additional attention during the warmer months. Prolonged exposure to UV rays burns chlorine, which is required to kill bacteria, and warmer temperatures, especially the heat we are experiencing now, promote algae growth.

"Increased bather loads also add contaminants like sweat, body oils and sun screen in the water, which can impact pH levels and encourage bacteria. Ignoring the impacts of these things in the water can result in nasty bacteria growing that cause swimmer health issues such as throat, eye and ear irritations and infections, as well as diarrhoea, E. coli or giardia, which no one wants for their family.

"With Australia Day one of the most popular holidays for pool parties we recommend locals start to check the safety of their pool area and the health of the water the week before and work out amongst their family and friends who will be the 'Designated Pool Person' on the day, so that they can be confident they are providing the safest possible environment for their family and friends.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  australia day pool pool safety

Bundaberg riding a wave in non residential building growth

Bundaberg riding a wave in non residential building growth

INVESTMENT and development that the Bundaberg region rode in 2016 has translated into major job creating projects.

Fisherman and his dog spend night on ski in open ocean

SAFE AND HOUND: Stubby the sea dog spent a night at sea on a jet ski.

Fisho and his mate in midnight oil run

Could 200-block subdivision be one step closer?

MOVING FORWARD? Operational works have been approved for the first stage of the residential development at Innes Park.

Council gives green light for works

One-of-a-kind Bundy mangoes set to hit shelves

SILKY SWEET: Derek Foley with the mango variety he developed by accident.

"I sent some to David Harris and he loved them.”

Local Partners

Nurse says Blue Care 'don't care about staff' at Millbank

MILLBANK Village staff members remain angry, are distressed and feel deceived over Blue Care's decision to downsize the aged care facility.”

Toddler's fingers taken in horrific lawn mower accident

Bundaberg toddler Lexi Briggs before her left hand was significantly damaged in a lawn mower accident.

Four surgeries later and Lexi's little finger and thumb are gone

Five things you need to know today

TRAIN RIDES: The Australian Sugarcane Railway in the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

Bored? Here are some things to do.

Celebrations to deliver flavours of China

YEAR OF THE ROOSTER: Councillor Judy Peters, Dylan Carter as Buddha), Tina Yuanyuan, Lilly Matthews and the PCYC Blazers dragons are gearing up for Chinese New Year.

Tea ceremony and old favourites at annual event

What's happening in Bundy today?

Things to do in Bundaberg today.

A list of five things happening around the region today.

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

ARIANA Grande sent Twitter into a tizzy when she declared herself “the hardest working 23-year-old human being on Earth.”

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Despite massive ratings the cast haven't been shown the money

50 Shades Dornan on why he hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

POOL+ MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS IN GREAT LOCATION

3 Somers Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Be quick to snap up this great size and priced to sell 3 bedroom home suited to those wanting extra space and size at an affordable price ! Attributes of this...

FIRST CLASS POSITION TO BE SOLD - ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE!

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

OVER 4,00M2 UNDER ROOF WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, POOL and SHEDS ON 4,001M2

53 Currawong Road, Gooburrum 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

You asked for it and we delivered with this sprawling family home located on Currawong Road in Tantitha Estate. This home will exceed any expectations with its...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

WHY BOTHER BUILDING - MODERN WITH THE NECESSITIES

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $245,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

MOVE IN AND RELAX HERE

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $328,000

Move in, relax, put your feet up and go for a swim. This home is immaculate and is ready for someone to move in and enjoy. The home built in 2004 has just had all...

YOUR TREE CHANGE

82 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Situated around a 10-minute drive to Bundaberg's major shopping and retail hub being Sugarland Shopping Town, Johanna Boulevard and more sits this picturesque...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!