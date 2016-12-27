POLL: Who would you vote for in seat of Bundaberg?

Four candidates for the seat of Bundaberg.

THE seat of Bundaberg has four candidates who have officially been announced.

A date for the upcoming state election has not been called, however two parties have already pre-selected their candidates - with an independent and incumbent adding to the mix.

These are the four who will so far be running for the seat of Bundaberg.

STATE FUNDING: State member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson announced $5 million funding toward a new water treatment plant. Another $5 million from the state will go towards Bundaberg's new sports complex. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN181215WTP2

Incumbent Leanne Donaldson (Labor)

Leanne Donaldson is so far serving her first term as Member for Bundaberg after beating out Jack Dempsey in 2015.

"As a first-term MP I would like to focus on Bundaberg," she told the NewsMail in February last year.

"Anything that distracts from that I wouldn't like to do."

Ms Donaldson was made the minister for agriculture and fisheries, before stepping down and remaining as Bundaberg's state member.

Queensland Deputy Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington at Shalom Markets with Cr David Batt, the new LNP candidate for Bundaberg, Ms Frecklington was in Bundaberg to add weight to Cr Batt's campaign Craig Warhurst

David Batt (LNP)

Division 8 councillor David Batt says if he wins the election his focus will be on jobs and making Bundaberg a safer, healthier community.

Speaking to the NewsMail this month, Cr Batt said it was an honour to be pre-selected.

"I think we need a strong representative in state parliament," he said.

"Someone who is positive, dynamic and can make a meaningful difference in people's lives."

Moore Park Beach man Richard Glass. Craig Warhurst

Richard Glass (Independent)

Moore Park Beach man Richard Glass was a previous member of the Love Australia or Leave Party but has since decided to run as an independent candidate.

The 61-year-old said he was passionate about jobs and growth.

"Mum and dad are both buried in Bundaberg. It is where I will be buried," he said.

"My two kids have lived in Bundaberg since 1992 and have children of their own here now."

One Nation candidate Jane Truscott.

Jane Truscott (One Nation)

Local nurse and educator, Jane Truscott has been endorsed as the One Nation candidate in the next Queensland State election.

"I am so honoured to be the Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate for the seat of Bundaberg," Dr Truscott told the NewsMail.

"I believe in the people of Bundaberg and look forward to the opportunity to serve the community.

"People are fed up with the major political parties. It's time for a change; it's time for the people of Bundaberg to have a genuine voice in parliament."

