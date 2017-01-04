POLL: Is it ok to take plant cuttings without permission?

A woman says she witnessed people pinching cuttings on Christmas Day.

A BUNDABERG resident has expressed concern after seeing some people take cuttings from trees, allegedly without asking.

E Southwick sent a thumbs down to the NewsMail saying what she had witnessed was not on.

"Thumbs down to the Christmas day thief in the white utility who drove along the footpath on Mt Perry Rd at 2.05pm and tore branches from the frangipani trees," she said.

"Check out the fines for this offence."

She said it was fine for people to ask, but was simply rude to take without asking.

"It's manners to ask," she said.

"Thumbs up to those who do."

According to the State Government, the definition of stealing is taking something that belongs to another person without consent and having no intention of returning it.

The maximum penalty for stealing is five years imprisonment.